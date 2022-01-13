D-Worcester, Lamoille-Washington, Elmore, Morristown, Woodbury, Worcester
What are your highest priorities for the Legislature as a whole this session?
Following through on the two major statewide issues that the House Energy & Technology Committee has played a lead role in: climate change and broadband access for all Vermonters. Monitoring progress, and passing legislation needed for success, doing what must be done to get us to the other side of the pandemic, addressing the underfunding and other challenges facing services critical to Vermonters including, health care, child care, mental health services, home care and more.
What do you foresee as hot topics within your committee(s)?
Implementing the Climate Action Plan developed by the Vermont Climate Council. Monitoring and supporting broadband expansion and Vermont’s communication union districts, and electric grid reliability and challenges caused both by climate change itself as well as changes in the sources and uses of electricity.
What are some sleeper issues that you think haven’t been given enough attention?
Artificial intelligence is the ability of a digital computer or computer-controlled robot to perform tasks commonly associated with intelligent beings. It is now commonplace and used for numerous purposes. It can be of great benefit but can also be very dangerous. H.410 was introduced last year and sent to my committee. It sets up a process for understanding where and how it’s now in use and what information and controls we might need. It’s not something the full Legislature has really dealt with before.
What are your thoughts on having to legislate remotely again, and do you think it’s important to get back to an in-person setting soon?
I don’t like it even though it’s been necessary. I hope we can be in the Statehouse again soon, but even then, there will be limitations in how we work. It will be a tough call whether we go back in the building sooner rather than later. I hope we can do that soon but recognize that current COVID-19 numbers are alarming.
What brought you at least a little bit of joy this week as you got the band back together again?
Well, given the wording of the question, the actual band I’m in was scheduled to perform in the House chamber in February as part of the annual Farmers Night Concert Series, but the organizers have understandably canceled the series for this year. So that didn’t bring joy. But when we met in person on Jan. 4, I had just entered the building after putting on my mask and had started heading up one of the winding stairways from the lobby to the chamber. Someone coming down those stairs said, “Hi Avram, how are you doing?” He was wearing a mask and my glasses were fogged up, so I had to ask who I was talking to. It was a representative from another part of the state and from another party whose seat is in another part of the chamber. We’ve never had opportunity to interact that much. It struck me again how much more human, cooperative, friendly and productive our Legislature still is, unlike elsewhere these days. I said “I’m OK, and thanks for asking. Really.”
