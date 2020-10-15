I grew up racist. My grandfather’s voice still haunts me. He had a slur for every ethnic group, more than one for Italians, for whom, for some reason, he had special contempt.
Intuitively, I knew I needed to get away from the hate, choosing college in New Hampshire 500 miles from home.
There, I played on the starting 11 of our undefeated freshman soccer team with Frank Gallo, Drew Remignanti, Mark Porto, Steve Buglione and Ron Cima. I was affectionately welcomed into the family as Caldwello.
My academic education was enhanced by this humbling crash course in the unity of humanity. Starting African-Americans Davey Coles and Keith Mierez rounded out my education with “Introduction to Decency 101.”
Fifty years later, I walked to the fire tower on Mt. Elmore with what seemed like a hundred others on a peak foliage day. Masked people of color fleeing the cities and the COVID virus for the weekend diversified the trail. After I consciously shed my provincial contempt for so many out-of-state hikers on the trail, my epiphany that day was that the magnificent diversity of Vermont’s tree population in its autumn splendor screams a message to us in a time of creeping new racism: We are all people of color. We are more magnificent as a species in the diversity of our skin color.
I had thought for decades that Vermont was immune to racism, with its first constitution in history to outlaw slavery and its apparent veneer of tolerance. Slash that naiveté. With the election of Trump — a president who showed his true colors when he was asked to publicly condemn white supremacy and refused — Confederate flags began appearing on trucks and houses in Lamoille County and beyond.
It’s as if we never sacrificed so many in the Army of the Republic in the Civil War, as if the brutal deaths and untold suffering of Union soldiers was in vain, as if the emancipation of slaves never happened.
A young mother recently took her two adopted African-American daughters to a public beach on a northern Vermont lake for a picnic. When the girls went into the water for a swim, a neighboring family took their kids out of the water and acted in an intimidating way to the mom. She pulled her kids out of the water and fled. As she drove off, she observed the white kids beckoned back into the water. Unbelievable? True story. Believe it. Grieve it.
When leadership is derelict with regard to the basic principles of tolerance and diversity of our great nation, it’s time for a change. When “Make America Great Again” really means make America more racist again, it’s time to sound a loud alarm. When a climate of fear and brazen federal ignorance of first amendment rights pits armed vigilantes against protesters enraged with continued systemic racism in police practice, it’s time for a new president.
When you go to the polls or mail your absentee ballot, it’s time to vote for a principled Catholic and a tough prosecutor for president and vice-president.
We are all people of color.
Michael Caldwell lives in North Wolcott.
