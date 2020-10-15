Morrisville, VT (05661)

Today

Rain likely. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.