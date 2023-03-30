Lisa Senecal

Florida governor and junior varsity fascist Ron DeSantis as the GOP’s nominee for president is the 2024 version of the 2022 Red Wave. The Red Wave didn’t materialize, and neither will an even moderately successful DeSantis for President campaign. The idea that a DeSantis campaign has any viability represents the same combination of mental gymnastics, fan fiction, manipulated polling, “normal” Republican (including big donor) wishful thinking and mainstream media desire for a contested primary battle to cover.

It is not going to happen.

