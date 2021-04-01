March Madness for many is the time of year when basketball takes center-stage. In the Legislature we are in the middle of our own March Madness. It is the time of year when things kick into high gear and the pace can be maddening.
In my committee we passed the budget, and voted out 15 bills with a fiscal impact — all in one week. That may not sound like a heavy lift to many, but try imagining having a wedding, a graduation and Christmas all in the same week, and you can see why some say we are in the middle of our own March Madness at the Statehouse.
The week started with news Gov. Phil Scott asked the federal government to send upwards of 300 refugees to Vermont. Since the 1980s, over 8,000 refugees have settled in Vermont. Refugee resettlement has not been easy. Usually the state department, with little or no warning, sends refugees in August or September to states.
School superintendents would become very agitated because often children, unable to speak any English, would show up for school and a mad dash for translators began. Despite this, however, employers always appreciated the incredible work ethic refugees bring. The governor is hoping more refugees in Vermont means more workers for employers who are desperate for help.
Later that week, while we were working fast and furiously in my committee, I was stopped in my tracks by a friend who sent me a report on the number of Vermonters who died from a drug overdose last year. Sadly, the lives of 157 families were changed forever when their loved one was abruptly killed.
Each of these Vermonters who lost their life had a story and left an indelible imprint on those close to them. We must not let COVID-19 mask the agony of addictions that torment so many. Over the last five years over 500 Vermonters have died from drug overdoses.
We were also reminded that 35,000 Vermonters remain unemployed. Typically, this time of year there are 10,000 unemployed. Our hospitality industry, and the women who typically work in it, are carrying much of the brunt of the pandemic.
Finally, we learned that our schools in Vermont are facing roughly $440 million in repairs, ranging from roofs to heating systems, carpet, window replacement and more. This is on top of the over $200 million in bonded construction projects between 2008 and 2019. Our schools are aging out. As some children attend schools that are well kept and safe, others are in deteriorating conditions.
While some enjoy the fun of March Madness others, immersed in Statehouse affairs, hang on for what is becoming a maddening ride.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.
