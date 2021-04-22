COVID-19 has been a pandemic of chaos, confusion, political polarization and a cavernous, seemingly endless void of unknowingness — as all pandemics are.
Anxiety, depression, verbal, emotional and physical abuse, divorces, job losses, business shutdowns, and even suicide have all increased dramatically.
Individuals and families have been torn by the controversies of vaccinations, testing, as well as COVID-19 statistics, data and perspectives of world leaders and organizations.
On top of all that, as a country, and as a species, we have seen our fellow humans with beautiful Black, Brown, Asian and Indigenous skin be beat down and treated as no human beings ever should.
However, despite all of this, this past year has also been a time for deep, profound moral reflections.
Reflections on who we are and where we stand as individuals in these troubled times. We have found ways to cope, and focus on the essentials for a healthy, human life: food, water, shelter and relationships, both on microcosmic and macrocosmic levels.
Personally, I have come to realize how much I took human touch and affection for granted. School is not the same. Education is changing and evolving every single day. I have become more aware of the ever-present climate crisis we are in and am now more conscious of my everyday impact on this planet, the one and only beautiful Mother Earth.
I have seen Black, White, Brown, Asian, Hispanic, Indigenous people, and many other races, cultures and communities come together to raise awareness, seek justice and declare love.
And now, it is spring. At last. It has been a year of pain, suffering, love, hate, change and an overall global reset. Perhaps all this was for the worst, perhaps for the better.
There is no right or wrong answer. For we are all unique and have different perspectives. We may all have skeletal frames, trillions of cells, beating hearts and breathing lungs, but our values, passions, backgrounds and journeys remain our own.
And that’s the beauty of a human life.
I hope that, as the birds begin to chirp and sing, buds turn into leaves and flower blossoms bloom, that we can all — as a community and as a world — take a deep breath in and as we exhale, release all past regrets, traumas, fears, doubts and sufferings.
I hope to see more people getting together, to see more children playing in the soil, grass and trees. I hope to see more people growing their own food, supporting each other, local businesses and the rest of their community. I hope to see more kindness, compassion, understanding and minimization of the material and mental things that no longer serve us.
Above all else, I hope to see more laughter, joy, happiness, gratitude and spirit — the aspects of being human that help us grow, transcend and flourish as individuals and as a species of planet Earth.
Sophia Clark, 17, of Hyde Park, gave the following testimony in March at the Virtual Youth Summit hosted by Vermont Afterschool, Inc., and Gov. Phil Scott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.