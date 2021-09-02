Due to the demands of my zucchini plant and an unreasonably enthusiastic forest of tomato plants, I got out of the house a bit later than I wanted on Aug. 14. August can be like that. By the time I got to Jenna’s House in Johnson, there was a sea of people and the ribbon cutting was underway.
Greg Tatro was speaking of why his family started this innovative community and recovery center after the devastating death of his daughter. “After she passed of an overdose in 2019, I knew we had two choices: we were either going to lay down or stand up.”
“We saw where the system fell short,” he went on. “We see the weakness of the way recovery is handled in this country.”
“The way things work now, when people go into inpatient treatment centers, when they’re done their 14 days, they go back to the same place they came from. We know that their chances of success are slim when you do that. Because the same friends come knocking, the same people are there, all the triggers are there.”
Addiction is a community problem.
Recovery is a community responsibility.
We often treat recovery as an individual responsibility. We may not want to admit it even to ourselves, but many of us implicitly believe people need to buck up and kick the addiction. If they have a successful recovery journey, we’ll cheer for their individual strength. If they do not, we often blame them as individuals.
Jenna’s Promise, which partnered with North Central Vermont Recovery Center to open Jenna’s House, is all about community responsibility for supporting recovery. Their mission is “to create a network of support that will help people suffering from substance use disorder. We wish to open doors and remove the barriers for people seeking treatment, ensuring healthy and sustaining patient recovery.”
To learn more about that, visit jennaspromise.org.
Our state needs strong supports like Jenna’s Promise. There were 80 accidental opioid overdose fatalities in Vermont from January to May of this year. That’s 80 Vermonters lost to our families, communities and economies just in the first five months of this year.
September is National Recovery Month. It’s a chance to ask ourselves complex questions. How does the language our institutions use stigmatize those in recovery? How can we create a better system for everyone by asking whether our system works for those in recovery? How can we design workplaces to be welcoming to those in recovery? How can we partner to provide businesses support in creating recovery friendly workplaces?
A great place to start is Recovery Vermont. (recoveryvermont.org)
Through the Working Communities Challenge, we want to bring together people to work on these questions. If these are questions you have in your business or community, come join in the work of seeking answers. If you have lived experience with substance use disorders, we especially welcome your voice in this work.
In addition, September is National Hispanic Heritage month. There is a treasure trove of virtual exhibits at hispanicheritagemonth.gov, put together by several federal organizations.
September is also the start of foliage season, and a lot of our businesses are wondering how they are going to be fully staffed through that busy period. We’re looking to highlight some job openings on the United Way of Lamoille County resource page (uwlamoille.org/get-help). Employers are invited to send openings along to us. Post your openings on Vermont JobLink (vermontjoblink.com).
Looking for a job or to train for a new career? The websites above can help. Visit the United Way resource page to see the many job training opportunities in our area and state. There are programs for everything from getting a high school credential to health care work to welding and much more. Many are free and for those with tuition, you can get help from Vermont Student Assistance Corporation.
September is also the launch of some groups to target anxiety, depression, stress and isolation at Behavioral Health & Wellness through Lamoille Health Partners).
To join any of these groups, call 888-8320.
• Intentional Wandering for ages 18-24: walk together and learn moving meditation and self-awareness skills while enjoying time together in the outdoors. Starting Sept. 21 on Tuesdays from 10-11:30 a.m.
• Adults: a group that provides an opportunity to better understand and transform anxiety, stress and feeling overwhelmed. Starting Oct. 6 on Wednesdays from 3-4 p.m.
• Walking support group for anxiety and depression for adults: Reduce your experience of anxiety and depression while improving your mood. Starting Sept.23 on Thursdays from 11 a.m.-noon.
• Recovery from the ground up group for adults in recovery: Learn and practice the skills to cope, survive and flourish in recovery, so you can manage these challenges while living a fulfilling life in recovery. Wednesdays Oct. 6 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
September is also, of course, the start of the school year. To all the parents out there: I see you. I hear you. I may disagree with you on exactly what should be done this school year, but I know we’re all coming from a place of loving our kids and wanting to support them as well as we can.
Back to the Jenna’s House opening last month. I remain struck by how many people were there, ready to support recovery in our community. September is a chance to own our collective responsibility in helping to build a recovery friendly community.
Addiction is a community problem.
Recovery is a community responsibility.
As a community, we can lay down or we can stand up.
Emily Rosenbaum is the project director of the Lamoille Working Communities Challenge, made possible through a grant of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, with partners Capstone Community Action and United Way of Lamoille County.
