About a year ago I was approached by Johnson Selectboard member Nat Kinney to see if I would meet with a grassroots group that wanted to know about the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department use of force policy, if there was racial bias in traffic stops, as well as other related topics.
I remember feeling a little apprehensive.
Black Lives Matter was very much in the news. There had been quite a lot of spirited discussion surrounding these issues, especially in the town of Johnson. I was not quite sure what to expect.
My apprehensions soon went away. No matter what side of the fence you are on with regards to policing or other civic issues, the ability to discuss such emotional issues is predicated on respect and willingness to listen. Part of my apprehensiveness was due to what I had heard or read about the difference of opinion and the negative discourse by people advocating their positions.
But when I met with this group, I was treated with the upmost respect and a willingness on their part — and mine — to have an open mind.
The first meeting was July 8, 2020, and held by the group now calling themselves the Citizen’s Advisory Group for the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department. They gave me list of 11 questions, which spoke of everything from policies and training to my thoughts on improving the delivery of law enforcement services.
I was there with an open mind and an open heart, and it was apparent to me they felt the same way. We talked about use of force, chokeholds, and the murders that had occurred at the hands of some police officers. Very heavy subjects.
I was given an opportunity explain policies and procedures utilized by our department and I was given constructive feedback. One of the takeaways was that I should make complaint procedures and forms more accessible to the public. They are now included on our Facebook page. While this seems very simple, I hadn’t thought about in the past.
We’ve covered just about every topic in the news related to law enforcement. We looked at data on outcomes for Black and Indigenous people and other people of color, and students in schools with officers on-site.
We invited our school resource officer, Deputy Katie Palmer, to answer questions from the group. She explained how she goes about her work at Lamoille Union High School. We had retired deputy and former Lamoille County high bailiff, Claude Ammons, talk about his career as a Black police officer in California and with Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.
To better understand traffic stop data, I hired an outside analysist and a former Norwich student, Skyler Brown, who worked with her professors on Vermont State Police stop data. During this period, I also hired Anna Kern as a community liaison who helps with these meetings and follow-up actions steps.
Kern is looking more closely at every traffic stop of drivers of color by the sheriff’s department since 2015. We plan on making the results public and what we are doing to address it. Other issues that were discussed by the group are related to use of force, internal investigation processes, body cameras, and military equipment acquisition.
These have also been discussed in the Legislature, with either new laws or amended laws coming forth that will be adopted by the department.
One of the biggest takeaways for me is how much the public doesn’t know about local law enforcement — how it’s administered, how it’s managed, the policies that are meant to police the police, and the trainings required to professionalize police services.
There is so much misconception caused by fictional television shows and what those programs project as law enforcement reality. For example, the technology portrayed does not exist. The use of force depicted is unrealistic and inappropriate in a real world setting.
After meeting every month for nearly a year, I feel that both the group and myself can have very frank and open discussions. I found that the comfort level increased as we collaborated and worked together. Being open to listen and learn goes a long way.
Even if we don’t agree on certain topics, I am not afraid to present my side and they’re not afraid of discussing difficult matters as well. These issues need to be discussed, and lessons need to be learned and acted upon. Being able to communicate with respect is a two-way street, and paramount to productive outcomes.
It really should be this way nationwide.
Be it Black Lives Matter, issues surrounding problems that LGBTQ individuals experience, antisemitism, anti-Asian sentiment, or other anti-immigrant actions — none of that is acceptable to me.
As a community public safety leader and an elected official, I have a responsibility to speak out against anything that harms people within our community. I applaud groups like the Citizen’s Advisory Group for the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department and Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille for bringing issues of equity and inclusion into the light.
And making people like me reflect and push myself to be part of the local solution.
Sheriff Roger Marcoux Jr. works for the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.
