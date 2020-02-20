I must first start out by acknowledging that the state currently spends over $210 million a year on climate mitigation efforts. This does not include water quality funding, individual or town climate mitigation efforts.
The Energy Information Administration’s report shows Vermont has the lowest carbon dioxide emissions of all the states. In Vermont, 50 percent of our annual greenhouse gas emissions are captured in the growth of our trees. Vermont has been striving to achieve its goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions under the 2016 Comprehensive Energy Plan.
In the Global Warming Solutions Act (H.688), mitigation means the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Resilience and adaptation means the capacity of individuals, communities and natural and built systems to withstand and recover from climate events. It creates a climate commission, made up of eight agency heads, seven members appointed by the Speaker of the House and seven by the Senate, as well as subcommittees. The commission will create a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through benchmarks not goals. The benchmarks are a 26 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, 40 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050. This plan will then be adopted and administered through the rulemaking process at the Agency of Natural Resources by Dec. 1, 2022 to meet the Jan. 1, 2025 reduction benchmark.
If not able to meet these benchmarks, there is a citizens right to sue provision. This would not only slow our efforts during a suit it will also cost Vermonters litigation expenses, especially if the individual or group suing wins in court.
The Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Office estimated an additional four to six new employees at the ANR at $112,000 each and $200,000 for outside technical assistance. However, the Joint Fiscal Office was not able to give us an overall economic impact estimate on this bill because the plan has not been developed. This information is critical for me in making a decision whether my constituents can pay for this plan.
Many of my colleagues state time and time again that “we cannot afford not to do this.” I say, “my constituents and all Vermonters need to understand how the plan will affect them and what the costs will be.”
In the 2016 greenhouse gas emission report, transportation accounts for 44.5 percent, residential and commercial heating 23.1 percent, agriculture 12.2 percent and electricity 8.3 percent. The efforts to meet these benchmarks would have to be extreme, particularly in the transportation and heating sectors for us to reach these benchmarks.
The charge and authority, given to this climate commission and ANR will affect all Vermonters in a profound way, in their attempt to meet these benchmarks. Many of my colleagues and climate alarmist groups are saying we should do even more than just passing (H.688).
There are many bills in the various committees that address many more climate initiatives, from banning any new fossil fuel infrastructure, requiring mandates for energy efficient homes, gas taxes and even a Vermont green new deal.
I believe we should be addressing the more urgent needs of adaptation and resilience rather than climate mitigation itself. As a builder and small farmer, I have dealt with the aftermath of severe climate events. We have seen the millions of dollars in damage from storms such as Irene, 1997 flooding in the Orleans and Franklin County areas, 2019 Halloween flooding and many more local storm event damages.
Should we also address mitigation? Sure, but not without first understanding the costs and mandates associated with those efforts. For the above reasons and many others, I was one of the two no votes coming out of the Energy and Technology Committee on H.688.
Rep. Mark Higley is a Republican who represents the towns of Eden and Lowell.