I read the happy front-page article about Vermont’s Congressional delegation working to save the Lake Elmore post office.
The post office in every small Vermont town gives that community an enduring identity, and to take a post office away from any community is a small tragedy by itself. In the roughly 130 years since 1890, more than 550 small Vermont villages have lost their post offices, and just around 225 remain. I thought some Lamoille County folks would like to know a little more about the post offices in of Elmore, just as the last one remaining has been threatened.
The Elmore post office was established on Jan. 1, 1828, (not 1846 as the article states), with Abel Camp serving as the first postmaster, and continued in that capacity until 1846, when he was replaced by Jesse Scott. I should note that in 1828, Elmore was still in Washington County but was among 12 towns partitioned from other counties to form Lamoille County in 1835.
Morristown was taken from Orleans County, for example. While the post office at Morrisville was not established until 1836, some eight years later than Elmore, the first post office in Morristown was established on March 20, 1822, at the Corners, and was officially named Morristown. In 1822, the village at the corners was larger and more populous than Morrisville, although that would change before 1840.
The post office was changed to Lake Elmore officially on Sept. 1, 1944. Reava Smith was the postmaster from 1920 through early 1955.
The Lake Elmore post office was discontinued as an independent office May 24, 1974, and became a community post office of Morrisville. Under the stewardship of the Morrisville postmaster, starting at least by the mid-1990s, there has been much confusion about whether the name in postmarks should read Lake Elmore or Elmore, and postmarks reading both have been at use in that office simultaneously for many years.
East Elmore post office
A second post office in the town was established on Jan. 5, 1863, to serve the small community at this location, which boasted a school and Hollenbeck’s Store. Moses Pearson was the first postmaster, but the job of postmaster at this remote place must have been a hardship for most, since no fewer than 10 persons served in that capacity through 1904, when the post office was closed. Peter Hollenbeck was one of these, and in year 1900 Elizabeth Hollenbeck, perhaps his wife, was appointed its last postmaster.
Most served little more than three or four years. The East Elmore post office was permanently closed on Nov. 17, 1904.
South Elmore post office
“South Elmore?” you ask. Such a post office was established on June 18, 1887, to serve a large lumbering operation in the southern part of the town, likely south of Hardwood Flat, and some distance from present Route 12, near the Worcester town line. Susan A. Hill was the only postmaster at this tiny office, and her service was terminated when the office there was permanently discontinued on Aug. 21, 1891.
I have been writing about Vermont’s postal history in The Vermont Philatelist for more than 35 years and giving presentations on the subject for nearly as long to local historical societies, library groups and other organizations around Vermont.
Aside from the locations of various Vermont post offices, and the many thousands of good Vermonters employed to keep the mails flowing speedily, since the Republic of Vermont initiated an independent postal service in 1783, there remains today the surviving postmarks of most of them. These are easily collectible on folded letters and envelopes of the time, surviving to demonstrate that post offices have served small communities of this country for a very long time, indeed.
Letters showing the postmarks of Elmore, for example, are known as early as 1830, although early ones for nearly every town, no matter the size, are known only by handwritten postmarks, since postmasters for all except the largest towns were required to purchase postmarking devices at their own expense, if they were unwilling to write the information required — post office name, state of location, and date (normally month and day only) — by hand.
Elmore did not have an inked circle postmark until the early 1860s. Needless to say, postmarks showing the office name as Elmore continued until 1944, when the name changed to Lake Elmore. Since the mid-1990s, there has been a great deal of confusion about the name, with various postmarks once again showing the name as Elmore only, then back again.
As East Elmore was a much smaller community, postmarks used during the 41 years of operation are much scarcer, most of the surviving ones dating to the late 1880s and early 1890s. However, there are no known surviving postmarks from the South Elmore post office, likely since the office is thought to have existed for the sole purpose of sending money from lumber workers directly to their families in sometimes distant communities, and most were likely illiterate.
Finally, the famed Pony Express between St. Joseph, Mo., and Sacramento, Calif., was established in 1860 (not 1850 as stated in the News & Citizen), and was a very short-lived operation, lasting only a few short weeks, despite the element of historical romanticism on the subject.
We owe a debt of gratitude to our Congressional delegation for keeping the Lake Elmore post office alive and well as we approach its bicentennial year in 2028.
Bill Lizotte lives in Jeffersonville.
