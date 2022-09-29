Long before record breaking fire seasons and unprecedented droughts dropped western reservoirs to body-discovering depths, Robert Frost wrote, “Some say the world will end in fire.” And, pondering further, “Some say in ice.”
“From what I’ve tasted of desire,” he decides, “I’ll hold with those who favor fire.” Ice might suffice if you must perish twice, but fire, he concludes, is the more deadly of the two.
Prescient, Frost was, if you allow for the consequences of a heating world and melting ice caps.
But for sheer capricious destruction, I’d have to go with ice or the liquid version of it. Not enough water and you have mass starvation and desperate populations. Too much of it and you have destruction, disease and death.
Before shelter, I would venture to say that when my late, great ancestor back in the mists of time took possession of his property on Luce Hill in Stowe, the first thing he did was locate a reliable source of water. While he left no written record of where he put his cabin we do know where he found water because the hand-rocked spring still holds together, and at the bottom, preserved underwater, is the wooden pipe that sent that water where it needed to go.
A generation or two later a less misty ancestor, who lived long enough to pop up in a grainy photograph, hand dug a well, rocking it in, stone on stone, in terrifying defiance of water filling in the hole and imminent collapse from above. We discovered this work of art when the top did, a century or so later, collapse.
After World War II, driven by sanitation and the invention of plastic pipe, a springhouse was built a good quarter mile from the house. Try to imagine the reaction of a woman who has spent a lifetime fighting with a hand pump turning on a kitchen tap and having water, pressured by a long run downhill, come pouring out in an inexhaustible stream.
When we left the hill and moved north, we left behind water systems I understood. I understand springs. I understand gravity. I understand cisterns in the basement. I have a pretty solid grasp of large sap tanks and syphons to fill the cistern when said springhouse decides to dry up at the end of summer.
This house has a modern well. I am deeply suspicious of wells. With a springhouse you open the door, pop your head in and can instantly assess the amount of water at your disposal. With a well you pop the lid and look into bottomless depths that suck up the light of the most powerful torch. There’s a tangle of wires at the top. It is all very ominous. Especially in drought conditions.
Who do you call when you have a question about your well? Manosh, of course. So, my husband called. Manosh has drilled, since acquiring its first drilling rig in 1965, some 20,000 plus wells. He drilled this one in 1985. Does he remember it? No. Does he keep records? Yes, yes, he does. So, his tech was able to tell us the well produces only 1 gallon per minute and is 423 feet deep.
The tech also gave us the modern well equivalent of opening the springhouse door to check the water level: toss an ice cube down the well and count seconds. When you hear the splash, with some basic math and knowledge of the depth of the well and the diameter of the pipe, you can estimate the amount of water in the column.
Naturally, a week after learning more about our well, water stopped flowing.
Down in the basement a little box mounted on the wall, and securely bolted shut by some long ago installer, was making sad sounds: Whir … click … pause. Whir … click … pause. I cut power to the little box and went to fetch ice cubes.
Cube one went down the well. And landed. Thock. Well, that can’t be a good sound, so I sent cube two down after it. Thock. As anyone with a computer knows, repeating the action that did not have the desired result is a plan when you have no alternate plan. I sent down cube No. 3. Thock. And cube four … rattle, rattle, rattle, sploosh, sploosh, sploosh.
At best I now know there is something large enough in the pipe to catch ice cubes, and there is still water down there somewhere. I call the fearless company that deals with wells. By the time I’m done telling my tale of sad boxes whirring and clicking and ice cubes the poor woman at the other end of the line, who has only been on the job for three months, is in stitches.
I line containers up along the drip edge of my roof and wait. I’d go beg water from a public source, but the town well has been contaminated by PFAS, which is sufficiently toxic as to make drinking it, cooking with it or even watering your vegetable garden with it, ill advised.
We are just one of many without water.
When Manosh showed up in Monday’s downpour, we easily had 100 gallons of rainwater in everything from trash cans to coolers (coolers make nice collection devices, being oblong for catching more drips). And we are braced for the news that we’re going to need to frack or re-drill. My finger is hovering over the home equity loan submission button.
The men head into the basement and zero in on my sad sealed box. The box is opened, testers applied and in less than 15 minutes a new box, with new wiring, is in place. Water starts flowing. And they go after the pressure tank, which is the source of the problem. A pressure tank set to the wrong pressure will, over time, burn out your well’s controller box.
How long is the pump supposed to last? 10 years. Mine is 37. But they pulled one recently that was 43, with only a broken wire. It could have gone right back down into the hole to keep on pumping, but the owner insisted on replacing it. I sensed the men were disappointed. That there is an unofficial contest to see who can pull the oldest pump.
But today that isn’t my pump.
A master plumber logs some 10,000 hours of work time plus hours of classroom training, so knowing, from a disjointed tale of woe, to go straight for the box and pressure tank is not magic. It is experience, training and expertise. It is 57 years of making water happen using pipes and tanks and boxes.
But to me, who knows spring houses and gravity, it looks a lot like magic. And now that I know there are people who can confidently wield it, I’m feeling a lot better about having a well.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.