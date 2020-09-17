Red, yellow, green, brown
Colors of fluttering leaves
Dropping to the ground
As if the slowly rusting August hills of Pleasant Valley weren’t indicative enough this year, the annual prompt bringing this 4th-grader’s haiku to mind was a swirling column of leaves that wrapped around me and said, “Bam, it’s here.”
I was walking my parent’s woodlot with all the women in my life save one: mother, sister, wife, daughter. We were joined by Jonathan Wood, “Woody,” friend and forester from here in Cambridge; timber cruising on the occasion that my dad might finally subvert his last libertarian leanings and actually put the old place in the state’s current use program designed to tax land not for its market potential, but for, well, its use.
Dad’s retired now and each November the sticker shock for the privilege of being able to stay here gets tougher and tougher to manage. And, pragmatism is ever getting the upper hand to principle, just as it does to an October maple leaf, hanging on in the wind. Along the same lines, Dad’s sore knees had kept him out of the woods on this day too. And Woody’s kept him off the steep stuff.
“This. This here is a nice example of a shad plum,” Woody said as we passed through a young woods that hasn’t seen cows since my great grandfather sold the herd when dad was a kid. A what? None of us, Vermonty as we might think we are, knew of this tree. “It will flower but the birds will pick it clean almost immediately.”
“Is it invasive?” Mom asked, and she wasn’t talking tax policy. “Oh no, it’s native,” Woody replied. The girls and I all shook our heads.
Dad’s kind of like a shad plum, I guess. He gives more than he gets by a long shot. As many landowners, native and non, shut their land off, Dad keeps his open, unposted for all to use, unless, up until now, you’re a state planner from Montpelier. His philosophy is simple and much like his father’s: there are people who can’t afford property. There are people who pay their taxes without government assistance. We are fortunate. We will share this blessing. Unless, and when, the G-men come around.
But, hey, the state doesn’t just sponsor tax programs to keep land open. It sponsors poetry contests too. Or at least it did back when I wrote this haiku in 1984. The pomp around this autumn-inspired, event, and the associated trip to Montpelier to meet Gov. Richard Snelling, cemented my impression that Vermont, and indeed Lamoille County, was the only place in the world that had foliage worth traveling to see.
And, it was a time when the state worked hard to market the place to tourists for this fleeting season. It worked. The only thing more colorful than the mountains here in early October was the volume of non-green license plates parading, very slowly, through Smugglers Notch and Pleasant Valley, the center of my universe at the time — and still.
For many of us, autumn in Vermont is not just a spectator sport. It’s something we’re part of. It’s the time of year we walk the woods together. With the first round of leaves dropping down, we timber cruise and mark or drop trees for next spring’s firewood harvest. We upgrade water bars on the roads.
Like it was for Dad’s family, cutting wood is a family affair for mine. We’ll drive our 1948 Ford 8N (bought brand new in Jeffersonville) through the old pasture, grown up since the 1960s, ford County Brook, and slowly cut contours up past what we call Little Niagara and on into the big sugar woods where the bulk of the firewood is still taken each year.
“You know the only problem with this woodlot?” Woody quipped as we went through the untapped and very mature hardwoods. “It’s not mine. The glaciers were very, very good to this aspect of West Hill.”
And this hill has been very good to my family. Early on, my sister and I would play while Mom limbed and my dad blocked and split. Then, we’d go to work stacking wood in the trailer together. I’m guessing it was about the time I wrote this poem that I started running a saw myself. No hearing protection, no chaps, no helmet. One nick on the knee was good enough to ensure proper caution and technique going forward.
The more time I spend on the place, the more seasons of leaves falling to the ground, I realize what a shad plum it is. There are those things so rare, if they’re ever really known at all, they can become lost or closed off and forgotten if we’re not careful.
Kind of like open land, poetry and falling leaves. And Vermont.
Adam Howard writes and watches leaves fall on Mount Mansfield from his home in Cambridge.
