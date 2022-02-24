I’ve written numerous legislative updates on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail since we rail banked the corridor in the early 2000s. I was in the House then and helped set us on a track to the construction of the trail. I’m so pleased that the end of construction is within sight. What an amazing resource for northern Vermont and our area.
The Vermont Association of Snow Travelers began construction on the rail trail in 2014 with the segment from St. Johnsbury to Danville, which was completed in 2015. The Morristown to Cambridge Junction portion was completed in 2017 and with the replacement of bridge 68 near Jeffersonville, the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers has completed approximately 33 miles of trail with the help of private donations and the support of the federal government, which was due to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ excellent work securing federal grants.
The state and the Vermont Agency of Transportation assumed responsibility for construction of the trail in 2018. The state will complete the remaining 49 miles, including rehabilitation of 37 bridges, several hundred culverts and approximately 20 cattle passages, repairs to approximately 50 embankment washouts and dozens of roadway crossings.
In 2020, the state, the governor and the Legislature approved funding for the completion of the rail trail. The Legislature and the governor appropriated $2.8 million in 2021 toward its construction, which was matched with $11.3 million in federal funds.
Completion of the trail is scheduled to be by the end of 2022. There are four projects that have been put out for contract. A map of the completion schedule and project can be found on the agency of transportation website, bit.ly/3LHMqxg.
There are three segments — Sheldon to Cambridge, Morristown to Hardwick, and Hardwick to Danville — that need to be completed, plus a final contract for priority bridges along the trail. Some contracts for the final work are going to local companies like GW Tatro Construction.
While donations to construct the trail are no longer needed, the snowmobile association is still taking donations for maintenance and upkeep of the trail. Help maintain completed sections of the trail by sending donations made out to LVRT to 26 VAST Lane, Barre, VT 05041 or lvrt.org/donatebbeaed58.
With the anticipated completion of the 93 miles of trail, the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail will be the longest year-round recreational trail in New England. As use of the trail increases and responsibility for trail management shifts to the transportation agency, it will be important to have a clear plan for effectively managing and maintaining the trail.
If you would like to comment, go to bit.ly/3v5RFkK.
I’m excited to see the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail finished and look forward to seeing my neighbors and friends on the completed trail.
Richard Westman, a Republican from Cambridge, represents Lamoille County in the Vermont Senate.
