The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, when completed, will be the longest trail of its kind in New England. The 93 miles from the Connecticut River almost all the way to Lake Champlain in Swanton is a jewel of a resource for all of Vermont. The 33 miles completed is already a fantastic success.
All anyone needs to do is ride the 17 miles of completed trail anywhere between Morrisville and Cambridge Junction to experience the enthusiasm for a completed part of the trail.
As a longtime supporter of the trail, I was thrilled when the governor announced in his budget address that he was putting money in his budget proposal to complete the trail. It will mean that sometime over the next four to five years we will see the total construction and completion of the remaining 60-odd miles of the trail, with the money secured.
I’ve long supported the trail dating back to my days in the House of Representatives where I chaired the Transportation Committee and we helped push through the legislation that started the process of moving the trail from a defunct railroad to a trail.
In that same period of time, Sen. Sanders secured a federal earmark of over $5 million that kick-started this whole effort.
In recent years, Caledonia Sen. Jane Kitchel and I help move language into the Transportation Bill (transportation construction budget) dedicating federal matching money to the trail.
I like to think these efforts have helped set the stage for this exciting move by the governor to secure the money to complete the trail.
When the governor’s staff came to me the day before his address, telling me that they had decided to include the funding in his spending proposals, I immediately went to his office to thank him. Although the funding isn’t a done deal because it needs to be passed by the Legislature, there is significant support for the trail in the Legislature and I am confident we’ll find the support for the governor’s proposal.
The Senate Institutions Committee took testimony this past week on the governor’s proposal. Cindy Locke, the executive director of the Vermont Associations of Snow Travelers, the organization that has thus far led the construction efforts on the trail, testified.
Whether it’s Lamoille Valley Bike Tours, Bootleggers Bikes in Jeffersonville or the other numerous businesses in Morrisville and along the trail, the people coming to use the trail are spurring activity, and that activity is benefiting the local economy.
Completion of the trail will only add to that popularity.
It’s exciting and I feel great about where we now are with the trail. The longtime supporters of the trail here in the county should be encouraged and proud of their work.
I’m proud to be part of this effort. It’s something that will benefit the area for generations to come. It’s already a success story!
Richard Westman, a Republican from Cambridge, represents Lamoille County in the Vermont Senate. Email letters to news@newsandcitizen.com.