The United States was born into a world where Britain and France were longstanding rivals. President Washington did his best to steer a neutral course, which pleased neither Britain nor France.
By the time Washington retired, the nation’s leaders had coalesced in two opposing parties — Federalists, led by John Adams and Alexander Hamilton, and Democratic-Republicans, led by Thomas Jefferson and James Madison. The Federalists favored Britain, owing to our cultural ties and the economic reality that Britain was our largest trading partner. The Democratic-Republicans supported France, which had aided us against Britain and recently overthrown their king in their own revolution.
When Adams was elected our second president in 1796, relations with France were especially strained, so he sent three American ambassadors to France to ease tensions. The French refused to officially receive the American diplomats, demanded a bribe and loan just to talk, and threatened war, all actions that qualified as national insults.
Adams refused to meet France’s demands and informed Congress that the mission had failed. When the insulting details became public knowledge, the Federalists demanded war, the pro-France Democratic-Republicans’ lost public support, and Adams was widely applauded for defending our national honor.
Adams could likely have ridden his popularity to reelection in 1800, but his desire for peace led him to leave the door open to negotiations, provided France abandoned its insulting terms. Peace was eventually secured, but in the process he lost the support of the pro-war Hamilton half of the Federalist Party. The Democratic-Republicans simultaneously attacked him as a Federalist warmonger. As a result, he lost to Jefferson in 1800 and became the first American president to peacefully transfer power to a political rival.
John Adams placed his duty to others, to his high office, and to the nation above his own self-interest.
Donald Trump’s brief stay at Walter Reed was marked by the usual theatrics, deceptions and narcissism. His doctors delivered the customary flattery he demands along with incomplete, contradictory, even false medical bulletins. In so doing they sacrificed their credibility and diminished their reputations, the common consequence of the moral contagion President Trump has breathed on many others.
He refers to COVID-19 as the plague, which is fitting since he appears to understand as little about disease transmission as medieval victims did. We know, however, from the recorded Woodward interviews that he knows the virus is airborne and extremely contagious.
That leaves one explanation for his conduct that touches others: He doesn’t care about them, about their safety or their pain, our safety or our pain.
It’s why, to feed his ambition and voracious need, he exposes his rally crowds to the virus.
It’s why he could require Secret Service agents to breathe his virus-laden air so he could drive by and wave to his supporters.
It’s why he now infests the West Wing, shedding disease without regard for his staff, their families, their neighbors, or the well-being of the nation.
It’s why he can tell American mourners who’ve buried their 200,000 dead not to be afraid of COVID-19 or let it dominate their lives.
When he returned to the White House, I followed him as he mounted those stairs to the balcony. I saw the line behind his ear where his make-up ended. I watched him suppress his gasps for breath.
Once he’d steadied himself, he defiantly removed his mask and let his sickness escape his mouth in a lethal, invisible cloud. He pumped his fist as he always does and posed as the cameras rolled, saluting the empty distance. Then, unmasked, he exhaled his disease as he crossed the threshold into our White House.
Since that night I’ve heard his staged balcony scene likened to performances by autocrats like Eva Peron and Mussolini. If you’ve watched enough old newsreels, the similarities to Mussolini, both his scowl and the way he basks in the crowd’s adulation, are hard to miss.
The day after Trump left Walter Reed, I received an “emergency” fundraising mailing on presidential letterhead. It was filled with predictable references to Joe Biden’s “radical Big Government Socialist agenda,” “bogus polls” and the “Fake News Media.”
His letter was also punctuated with paranoid allusions to “sinister anti-Trump forces,” and unnamed “people here in Washington” who “are trying to spread the lie” that “millions of people … who voted for me … have now turned against me.”
I began writing this to contrast John Adams’ sense of duty with Donald Trump’s self-indulgence and calculated self-interest. That intention remains.
But yesterday Donald Trump announced plans to recklessly resume holding mass campaign rallies. The White House continues to refuse to discuss his medical condition and COVID testing history or to carry out contact tracing to contain the spread of his disease.
Yesterday Donald Trump demanded the arrest of Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.
Yesterday, FBI and state law enforcement authorities foiled a credible plot by a self-styled militia group to kidnap and assassinate the governor of Michigan. The conspirators’ actions followed the president’s call to “liberate Michigan” and his recent declaration that violent white supremacist extremists should “stand by.” Donald Trump responded to the plot and the arrests by condemning the governor of Michigan.
This is why I turn again to those who support, enable and abet his malignant words and deeds.
Do you need to see blood before you’ll see your duty and the truth?
Peter Berger has taught English and history for thirty years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
