How the world has changed in such a short time! All of us are adjusting our lives, taking on new tasks and doing our jobs in new and unexpected ways. I’ve never been on so many remote online meetings in my life.
The state Senate has morning COVID-19 Zoom update meetings almost every day, including Saturday and Sundays. Last week we passed two bills in the Senate: H.742 and H.681. Both of these bills, now on the governor’s desk, are measures to help us deal with the emergency. These bills dealt with issues like unemployment insurance, measures to increase medical personnel during the emergency, open meeting law changes, local government deadline extensions, temporary elections and the expansion of powers for state agencies to deal with the emergency.
The process we used in the Senate to move these bills in our committees has been done online or by phone conference calls. The public has been able to listen to our meetings by going to the legislative website; each legislative committee page has information on how to listen in. That process will continue during this emergency.
The Senate is now working on a process of online or off-site voting for the whole Senate in this emergency. The Senate had to meet to pass the two emergency bills, H.742 and H.681, because up to this point we have never had any process to deal with this kind of situation.
It takes a minimum of 16 members present on the Senate floor for the full Senate to pass any measure under our present rules, and to accommodate social distancing requirements while passing these two bills, we had to meet with 17 members present. The Senate leadership asked 17 of us to come in and 13 of us to stay home. In the future, during this emergency, we will be conducting business online.
My morning committee, Senate Heath and Welfare, is now set to meet Tuesday to Friday this week on Zoom. My afternoon committee, the Appropriations Committee, will not be meeting until later this week on Zoom. We will meet when we have a better understanding of what the consequences are of the federal COVID-19 emergency legislation that passed Congress last week. It has been reported to us that the federal bill could mean as much as $1.2 billion to Vermont and that’s extremely good news.
As we all know, the economy in the state has been severely affected by COVID-19. Economically, it has had an unprecedented effect on our economy and on state tax revenues. If left to deal with on our own, it would be nearly impossible, considering the tremendous needs we see in our communities now. That’s why the federal actions and money are so vital.
We are still early on in our understanding of the effects of this COVID-19 emergency both health wise and economically for Vermont. In these early stages alone, estimates are that we will see a reduction of over $350 million in state revenues. Without the federal action, this would be a devastating drop with the needs we see. The following two documents on the Vermont Legislative Joint Fiscal website outline our present state revenue predicament: bit.ly/vtrevenueandvirus and bit.ly/vtfiscalupdatemarch21.
Here’s hoping the steps we’ve taken to social distance have the effect we all hope for and that this emergency ends sometime soon.
Richard Westman, a Republican from Cambridge, represents Lamoille County in the Vermont Senate. Email letters to news@newsandcitizen.com.