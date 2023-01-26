It really is a love story for the ages. Girl meets conspiracy theories. Girl falls in love with Q. Girl wins election.
Boy dreads her arrival in Congress. Girl claims Democrats are satanic pedophiles with pizza shop fronts. Boy says, you’re wacko and humiliating. Girl screams cancel culture and goes on antisemitic screed.
Boy strips her of her committee assignments. Girl spends the next two years throwing spitballs and making fart noises with her armpits. Boy starts making violent “jokes” about beating an elderly woman with a gavel.
Girl dedicates her life to the Big Lie. Boy decides, if you can’t beat ‘em, go along with an attempted coup. Girl is intrigued. Boy pledges fealty to losing candidate. Girl spews racist replacement theory. Boy says she’s misunderstood.
Girl thinks, now that’s my kind of jellyfish. Boy decides he’d rather suck up to girl than never be Speaker. Girl smells weakness. Boy promises to do her bidding. Girl fastens lock and tosses the key.
Boy, now only a floating figurehead in a jar of formaldehyde, wins Speakership on 15th vote. Girl tells the floating head, I’ve made you what you are today. Head bobs in agreement and proclaims, “I will never leave that woman. I will always take care of her” and appoints her to the House homeland security and oversight committees.
I want this to be funny, but it really can’t be because it is one true story out of hundreds of true and terrible stories that have degraded our democracy, made us less safe, and literally cost lives. These years of escalating lies and increasing normalization of the lying have led our country to the point that members of Congress who still refuse to acknowledge that we have a legitimately elected president in the White House now lead committees critical to the safety, security and functioning of our government.
A majority of GOP House members refused to certify the 2020 election. Jim “I turn a blind eye to sexual assault” Jordan now chairs the judiciary committee. The judiciary committee!
In November 2022, the National Terrorism Advisory System, part of the Department of Homeland Security, issued a bulletin about the escalating threat of political violence. Although it did not specify that the violence was being fomented by the right, the list of potential targets made it clear: “faith-based institutions, the LGBTQI+ community, schools, racial and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, U.S. critical infrastructure, the media, and perceived ideological opponents.”
Since then, a failed political candidate in New Mexico hired three people for $500 and, along with them, fired shots into the homes of Democratic elected officials. One bullet went through the bedroom of a sleeping child. Gunfire has taken energy infrastructure offline in a possible show of displeasure over drag performances that were not cancelled. LGBTQ, Jewish Americans, refugees and immigrants, and people of color live under politically motivated and escalated threat.
It doesn’t have to be this way. Not all political violence can be eliminated, but simply by denouncing violence consistently and genuinely, political leaders can take the temperature down. Though I know cries of “what about Antifa” will go up when some on the right read this, it is politicians on the ideological left who consistently call out violence as an unacceptable reaction to political or social differences.
Too often, the admonishments from the right come with caveats and explanations for why people were forced to resort to violence.
With every excuse made and scapegoat invented, another person considering violence finds cover and comfort in knowing they will not be cast out if they follow through on violent fantasies. It’s not their fault, you see. They were driven to it. They’re being replaced. Their children are being indoctrinated with dangerous ideas. We can no longer trust teachers to choose books, teach history or talk with children who are being racially bullied or are struggling to love themselves as they are.
But guns? Teachers can never have too many guns.
Lisa Senecal is a writer, host of The Lincoln Project’s “We’re Speaking” streaming show, co-chair of the Vermont Commission on Women, board member of the Clarina Howard Nichols Center and a member of Allies for Accountability, a citizens’ action group founded to hold public officials accountable and support survivors of sexual assault. A longtime Stowe resident, she now lives in Craftsbury.
