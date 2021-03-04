This week, I am responding to a question sent by one of our neighbors. I hope to continue to use your questions and curiosities as a guiding current in this column. What do you most want to know about the work of the Legislature? Send me your questions — no matter how big or small — and I will do my best to answer them.
One neighbor writes, “The Legislature is working on law enforcement use of force and facial recognition. You just passed reforms last year. Why are you already changing them?”
Last year, the Judiciary Committee advanced a pair of bills aimed at modernizing law enforcement use of force laws and regulating the use of facial recognition technology.
At the time, there were competing needs. The Legislature was motivated to clarify use of force laws and had a small window of time to act. Law enforcement wanted to ensure that reforms could translate into effective training and daily police practice. In an effort to acknowledge these varying needs, the Legislature gave law enforcement more time to develop training policy and vowed to revisit the legislation the following year to consider any immediate amendments.
With H.145 and H.195, the House Judiciary Committee has kept its promise and seeks to align legislation with best practices.
H.145 clarifies that, when faced with a life or death scenario, an officer is justified in using a chokehold to preserve their own life. The bill seeks to provide a pathway for an officer to defend their own life without requiring the use of a firearm.
Additionally, last year’s reform efforts banned the use of facial recognition technology. H.195 seeks to make a very specific exception to this rule. Prior to this ban, a highly specialized unit of law enforcement used this technology when investigating child abuse material cases. The technology was used to rapidly sort through content on a suspect’s computer.
Discontinuing this technology dramatically slows investigations, placing children at increased risk, and leads to a higher rate of exposure to traumatic material for law enforcement officers. H.195 carves out a legal avenue for facial recognition technology to be used in these specific cases.
Law enforcement reform is a deeply rooted, systemic issue that will take time, dedication and a broad coalition of stakeholders. The legislative efforts of this year and last reflect an understanding of this complexity. This is the legislative version of a trust building exercise and an ongoing conversation.
The conversation is far from over, but we have a commitment to reform and a growing coalition of invested partners. For the moment, I believe we are on the right track. In committee last week, both justice advocates and law enforcement testified in support of H.145 and H.195.
Send your legislative questions to katedonnallyvt@gmail.com.
I look forward to continuing the conversation.
Rep. Kate Donnally is a Democrat who represents the towns of Belvidere, Johnson, Hyde Park and Wolcott in the Legislature.
