It was the day after Christmas 2017 with temperatures hovering at 12 degrees at noon with a stiff north wind. Vermont Public Radio personality Mark Breen in his Eye on the Sky forecast was predicting four straight days of sub-zero temperatures.
Father Rick Swanson of St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church said, “Enough is enough.” After working closely with local service agencies, the Vermont Agency of Human Services, American Red Cross and with the blessing of parish leadership, the church opened its doors as an emergency warming shelter on the evening of Dec. 27. It began with one guest that first night, but quickly grew. While the initial burden of housing the guests was not simple, once you see folks come in from the cold, you can’t just turn them out into the cold again.
Swanson approached Rabbi David Fainsilber of the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, as well as leaders at the United Church of Johnson and Second Congregational Church of Hyde Park, to share the leadership of the emergency warming shelter.
Together, those first few months, we all opened our doors and shared the responsibility of housing and feeding those who needed a warm place to stay and hot cup of soup to eat. Eventually, we partnered with the Lamoille County Sheriff Roger Marcoux and opened the doors of the Yellow House in Hyde Park. Businesses, social services, law enforcement, interfaith community members and many more joined together. When we closed that first season, we knew that the community had spoken loud and clear: enough is enough.
The emergency warming shelter became the Lamoille Community House.
Last year, as the pandemic raged and the need for help only grew further, Lamoille Community House served no less than 120 people, including 30 children, and provided more than 10,000 hours of service to guests staying at the shelter and in area hotels.
This coming 2021-2022 winter season, the doors will once again open at the Yellow House in time for the snow to fall, marking the fifth year of operations. Lamoille Community House now has an incredible board, an executive director, shelter manager, a housing navigator, day and night staff and a wide-ranging group of volunteers and local donors that help make sure that no one in our county needs to spend another winter night outdoors ever again.
In addition to safe shelter and warm meals, Lamoille Community House provides connection to social services and, most important, dignity, hope and a path to possibility.
The ultimate goal is to secure stable housing, but with a housing vacancy rate of around 1 percent in Lamoille County, the housing is just not there yet. In other words, Lamoille Community House is an essential service, the difference between life and death.
The need continues as we head into another winter of uncertainty. The lease on the Yellow House in Hyde Park is coming to an end after winter concludes. Lamoille Community House is actively looking for a permanent home that can operate 365 days a year.
Regardless of one’s faith or difference of opinion, there is a moral imperative as clear as the light of day that this essential service to our community must carry on. All of us are responsible for the basic health and well-being of our neighbors.
This past Sunday, Oct. 10, marked World Homeless Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about homelessness in our community. Please take a moment to learn more, join us and give at lamoilleshelter.org.
Rabbi David Fainsilber is spiritual leader of the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe and Father Rick Swanson is rector of Saint John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church in Stowe.
