In the several years I have been the chair of the Lamoille County Planning Commission board of directors, I’ve seldom seen robust participation in planning. Recent growth in the county has shined a bright light on the importance of planning and the role it plays in how our towns and villages look, feel and function.

Planning is having a moment and I’m excited to see how new energy and increased participation could result in a larger group of people having greater input on the future of our municipalities.

