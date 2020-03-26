Today I held six video-streamed therapy sessions amid a backdrop of social distancing and murmurs of lockdowns.
A hundred yards away, my wife was holding conference calls with state commissioners, muting her audio between commentary in an (often futile) attempt to mitigate the noise of two children and all the unsettled energy that their small bodies held as their schools have been shuttered and routines upended.
Between sessions we shared quick messages with friends and family. We mostly shared self-deprecating memes mocking the absurdity of rigid homeschooling schedules, then set the phones down to wrestle our children and their slippery energy into the next planned activity.
As a therapist, I am trained to see patterns. I spend my days sifting through the details and histories of people’s lives with the luxury of emotional distance and tug on the threads that connect these seemingly disparate and distant associations.
I am often struck by the threads that run through my working day — patterns of emotional and behavioral survival that connect my first client to my last.
It can feel, at times, like there is another system at play marrying these separate sessions — these unique and varied individuals — into one flowing narrative of protective strategies gone awry; of deep discovery manifesting into transformational change; of collective resilience transferring pain into collective growth. Across all of these varied histories, I have found that we are so often working on the same things.
Today, my first day of self-mandated tele-health sessions, I listened through my headphones to these powerful and resilient humans recount their experience of the past 72-96 hours. And I recognized, quickly, that the thread connecting us all on this day was unlike any I had been honored to witness before.
For the first time, the details of our lives shared a near universal backdrop. In our own separate corners, we were all navigating the same pandemic.
Like it or not, we had all been herded onto online platforms; out of our schools, libraries, local cafes, shops, and other communal spaces that we associate with grounding, safety, and physiological and emotional reset. For the first time in my professional therapeutic life, what united us all were the shared details. What differed today was the work.
One client spent their hour processing the deep anxiety of not having access to their therapeutic space and physical proximity to a caring provider. Their time was spent steering into the work of learning to hold a felt sense of connection even when we can’t be physically present.
Another was rushed into confrontation with the fact that they struggle deeply with asking for help, and all the ways that they get their needs met passively through social spaces like work.
They accepted the challenge, actively working to overcome obstacles to honoring their needs. Imagining what it may require to make these needs known to those they hold close.
One named the experience of deep discomfort, overwhelm and disappointment that they carried as a byproduct of social distancing measures. More notable, they bravely named all of the ways they would typically escape this discomfort through work, social gatherings and other means of distraction. Their safe spaces were temporarily suspended. And all that was left was to sit with pain.
By the end of session, they had begun to settle a bit more comfortably into the realization that this was precisely their work to do: To sit with pain without escaping; to harness deep trust in both their capacity for resilience and in the natural life cycle of all emotions. To trust that every state has a beginning, a middle and an end. Even when we do nothing (or everything), there are universal human forces at work. The tide is always shifting.
On this day of shared details, what united us was our shared difference. What rose out of our common experience was the enlightening of our uniquely personal work; a deepening awareness of our history, our physiology and our emotional landscape; a fleeting opportunity to see the ways that these personal stories cast light into this prism of universal uncertainty, projecting an array of pattern and color.
This writing is not intended to reach any universal conclusion. I’m pretty sure its sole purpose is to find that evasive method of distraction that my client was so desperately seeking.
In other words: I think I’m writing this to help me feel better. To afford me a moment away from dishes and kids and COVID-19 updates. At least that’s the goal of my conscious self: Distraction.
Underneath that (as is often the case when I find myself opening a Google doc at 9:30 p.m.), there are parts of me scrambling to organize and integrate the information that I was gifted today by my people.
It will take time for me to sift through the many threads that I was honored with today. In this moment, this is what feels true: This unprecedented upheaval is a call to do my work. To notice the parts of my body that are left tense and unsettled and the others that move loose and free. To notice when parts of me leap into distraction or agitation. To send gratitude to moments of clarity and peace. And to send love, patience and nurturing to moments of short temper and frustration.
It is my work to offer that same gratitude, love, patience and nurturing to all the people. All those moving dots on epidemiology charts. It is clear to me that the energy of this time is not defined only by the communal impact of a virus, health care capacities, closures and canceled events.
The wild energy of this time reflects a world of people being rapidly thrust into the heart of their unique vulnerabilities; communally dropped into the depths of their most profound personal work; all while the liquor stores and the libraries have closed.
Even as I practice prescribed social distancing, the energy is palpable. And for once, there is nowhere to go but home.
Kate Donnally lives in Morrisville.