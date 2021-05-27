The past 20 weeks have been a bit of a blur to me. The legislative session always seems to go by quickly, yet the days can be very long. As I reflect on this past session, I can’t help but think more about the future and what lies ahead than the past.
Clearly, the federal money we have received will help us greatly. It will not solve all of our problems but I think it buys us time to weather the storm and to prepare Vermont for the future. Investments in broadband, housing, climate and clean water, higher education and the well-being of Vermonters will be key to our prosperity.
While there are many issues on the horizon, there are three in particular that I think will be front and center next year. Pensions, school funding and health care are all at critical stages and need immediate attention.
Much has been written about the instability of pensions for teachers and state employees. A work group will be created and charged with coming back to the Statehouse with recommendations. While the teachers and state employees did not create the pension problems, they will in some form be asked to help solve them.
The magnitude of the problem makes any one solution, including tax increases, unrealistic. It will take several strategies and tactics to stabilize the funds. However, I will do my best to be fair and not ask those who rely on these pensions to bear the full burden.
Vermont law says that every child regardless of where they live deserves equal access to an education. For over two decades, however, our school funding system has failed in this regard. Schools with a disproportionate share of children in poverty, especially those in rural areas, or with other special needs including English language challenges, have been funded by the state to a lesser degree than other schools.
An issue facing legislators will be whether to reallocate money from schools that have received better state assistance for students of lesser needs, to those schools with students of greater needs.
Anyone who says they want to make Vermont affordable who does not have a plan to invest more into primary care is not serious. Health spending represents about one-fifth of our economy and it is spiraling out of control. The work to shift the balance of spending from acute care to primary care must be accelerated.
No one strategy will work, but payment reform, strong regulations and governance focused more on achieving population health and less on corporate dominance will be a good start.
While the House is scheduled to reconvene in January, we could possibly return to the Statehouse in late June to consider any possible gubernatorial vetoes. Additionally, we may be back in October to address issues that are a result of the federal budget that requires immediate action on the part of Vermont so that we do not lose any federal funding.
This will be my last regular report for this year. I will be working while we are not in session on issues and doing constituent work so if you need me reach out to me by emailing me at dyacovone@leg.state.vt.us or by calling me at 730-0483. It is a privilege to serve you in Montpelier.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.
