In this month of honoring women, my mind and heart are filled with thoughts of women and girls around the world. Having worked globally, I have witnessed their lives, heard their stories and seen their grief, abuse and abject poverty. I have been at their side when they gave birth or lost a baby, strong and stoic, and watched more fortunate women advocate, educate, and comfort their poorer village friends.

Whether nurses, NGO workers, politicians or change agents within their communities, they do what they can. It’s never easy, especially when women’s lives are so devalued in so many places.

