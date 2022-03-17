Once again, Gov. Phil Scott vetoed a town charter. Once again, the Legislature overturned his veto. This time the issue centered around the will of the people in Brattleboro. They voted overwhelmingly to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote exclusively in municipal elections. The research shows the younger that people engage in civics the more likely they will continue to do so throughout life.
The governor argued these election decisions should be made statewide, not town by town. Others argued the law allows for town choice and considering the dismal voter turnout history, the charter change might help promote citizen involvement in the electoral process.
Every Republican except one, from the party of local control, sided with the governor, against local control. I am not suggesting any idea, simply because it is favored by a local community, should be approved. It obviously must comport with the Constitution. Once that test is met, I am inclined to support local control.
Aside from voting to allow young people to vote in Brattleboro, we also worked frantically to review bills before the crossover deadline. Crossover is the date bills must pass and crossover from one chamber to another or they die. The deadline for bills with a request for money is March 18. There are over 30 such bills and they all must make it through my committee before they can be voted on by the full House and crossover to the Senate if they pass.
Other committees have been working nonstop on bills and the pressure to approve these bills can be intense. Committees do not like it when a choice bill dies in the appropriations committee for lack of funding. When there is not enough money to satisfy everyone, we have to be able to say no. We usually explain it is not that their idea is a bad one, just that others are more important.
The governor has proposed spending $6 million on cash incentives to attract people from out of state to come to Vermont. I have long believed it makes more sense to invest in Vermonters so they can be successful instead of paying people to come here. There are many places to reinvest this money.
My top priority is to help mental health centers and other community-based providers to serve the aged and disabled. Our hospital emergency rooms are filled with people seeking mental health support. We lead the nation in the rate of increase in suicide and drug overdoses. Our long-term care providers are stretched to the breaking point. We need to turn to our own and help do what we can to stop their suffering.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.
