The Jeudevine Library expansion project faces a new challenge after opening bids came in for the construction work. While it was well known that construction costs have gone up in the pandemic, the full amount of the increase couldn’t have been predicted.
The library worked hard to raise $1.54 million toward construction costs — separate from fees for engineering, design and permits — but the bids ranged from $2.42 million to $2.59 million. The fact that all three bids were so close indicates they are responsible bids reflecting the pandemic-induced inflation of costs, but they are all at least $800,000 over the original budget, a full 50 percent increase.
After taking time to regroup and have numerous discussions aimed toward bridging this gap, there is now a new plan. The architects and the estimators at Breadloaf, the low bidder, are focused on reducing the budget by delaying items that can be added back once more money is available, so as not to compromise the quality of the overall building.
Meanwhile, the trustees, the town and the funding partners are all at work to raise more funds. Trustees will solicit donations from individual donors and funding partners are seeking other sources. The immediate goal is to sign a contract that allows the general contractor to begin construction. If necessary, parts of the lower level of the new library will remain unfinished, but the new reading rooms on the upper level will be usable, allowing expanded space for kids, teens and quiet reading.
While it is early days for release of stimulus money via the American Rescue Plan Act, there are several possible avenues by which the library project might be eligible for infrastructure funding due to the pandemic-related nature of the shortage. The trustees and the select board are in close contact over how best to access these funds once guidance becomes available for how they can be used.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury has also announced a fund for capital projects, for which guidance will be coming at a later date. Further, the library has applied for earmark funding via the offices of senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, as this funding has just recently been announced and meets the criteria for community-based projects.
The revitalization efforts in Hardwick are providing a model and inspiration for numerous other communities, and this is well recognized throughout the state. The Jeudevine expansion is considered a key piece of this revitalization work, together with the Yellow Barn Project and the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
Lisa Sammet is library director at Jeudevine Memorial Library.
