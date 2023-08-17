My name is Chris Palermo and I am running for the Morristown Selectboard position that is the remainder of a three-year seat. It is the position that I currently occupy.
I bring an extensive amount of experience to the Selectboard. I served for 16 years as a member and vice-chair of the Waterbury Selectboard. During my tenure I was intimately involved in budget development, was a negotiator with the state on payment in lieu of taxes for the municipality and helped lead the development and financing plan on a new municipal highway facility.
I also served as a member and chair of the Waterbury Planning Commission and served on the board of civil authority. I retired after 41 years as an owner and operator of four successful businesses in Waterbury.
We are facing unprecedented times. The pandemic economy has affected every aspect of our lives. As we meet the challenges of moving our community forward, the following are my priorities for 2024-2025 that I feel need to be addressed:
• Payroll metrics (cost of living and step program). Instituting a floor and ceiling in any cost-of-living increase is the most logical first step. This protects both the town and its employees in volatile swings in inflation.
In addition, we should look at the current step program to see if this is the best metric to raise pay for job skill achievements. We inherited the current wage program and for 14 of the past 16 years it worked. Wage inflation increased substantially in 2022. Coming to an equitable solution between the town, its employees and those paying the bill is a must.
• Developing a request for proposals to begin the process of the renovation, construction and financing of the town highway facility, including the use of available American Rescue Plan Act money.
We are currently paying over $100,000 a year in rent for the village garage and our lease renewal is coming due. We absolutely need to make expanding the town garage a top priority to accommodate all highway operations under one roof.
• Negotiating a new highway union contract. With the expiration of the contract on June 30, we need to begin negotiations as we consider how we approach payroll, job descriptions and other aspects of the contract.
• Analyzing how we plan and finance capital equipment, road and sidewalk infrastructure and building maintenance. If we begin to look at the longevity of capital equipment, road and sidewalk improvements and physical plant maintenance, and design financing around its life expectancy, we can conceivably reduce our annual payments and reduce the tax rate to achieve those goals. I believe it’s worth looking at. Every dollar counts.
There is much to do. Together we can address these issues to move our community forward.
I would appreciate your vote on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
