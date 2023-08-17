Chris Palermo

My name is Chris Palermo and I am running for the Morristown Selectboard position that is the remainder of a three-year seat. It is the position that I currently occupy.

I bring an extensive amount of experience to the Selectboard. I served for 16 years as a member and vice-chair of the Waterbury Selectboard. During my tenure I was intimately involved in budget development, was a negotiator with the state on payment in lieu of taxes for the municipality and helped lead the development and financing plan on a new municipal highway facility.

