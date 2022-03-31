Twenty-odd winters ago, heavy snow toppled the roof that ordinarily sheltered Poor Elijah’s kitchen door. He found it buried Saturday morning. By Sunday he’d gathered enough hands and hammers to put the roof back where it belonged.
I remembered that roof when I saw the destruction in Ukraine, structure after structure without roofs, or walls or windows.
It’s nothing a weekend can fix. It will take a generation.
The images are brightly colorized versions of old newsreels from Warsaw, London and Berlin — history lessons that played routinely on television when I was a boy. The people sound like refugees from the Holocaust and 1956 Hungary.
I can’t help seeing history — the mistakes of the 1930s, the bloodshed in the 1940s and the endless mountains of bricks.
I can’t escape the sense that we were a better, stronger nation then. Franklin Roosevelt was our president in 1940. Since 1932 overwhelming majorities in Congress and broad public support for his New Deal helped lift the American nation out of the Depression and eased the hardships on the American people.
It wasn’t all sweetness and light. Antisemitism was rampant, segregation was the law in some jurisdictions and the custom in others, and Roosevelt’s big government policies had led some Republicans to brand him “that lunatic in the White House.”
American hero Charles Lindbergh, speaking for that era’s isolationist America First Committee, praised Nazi Germany as a shield against communism and urged that we stay out of Europe’s war. In 1939, as Hitler prepared to invade Poland, 20,000 Americans attended a Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden. The stage featured a floor-to-ceiling portrait of George Washington flanked by swastikas.
Roosevelt won an unprecedented third term in 1940. He’d reassured Americans that their boys weren’t going to war, even as he prepared the nation for its inevitable and necessary entry into the war. He defeated Wendell Wilkie, a decent, idealistic Republican who recognized that same inevitable necessity.
FDR convinced Americans that Britain’s fight was our fight. Lindbergh volunteered to fly combat missions after Pearl Harbor. Wilkie didn’t claim the election had been stolen.
We face two perils in Ukraine. The first is we’ll ignore the lessons we should have learned from World War II. We’ve imposed economic sanctions on Russia, but neither those sanctions nor the weapons and aid we’ve provided Ukraine have stopped Putin yet.
We say we want to negotiate with Putin and avoid provoking him. That was the Allies’ strategy in the 1930s. Except each time they negotiated, each time they backed off or withheld their fire, Hitler grew bolder — and his demands escalated. When Hitler’s army crossed the Polish border in 1939, all-out war was the only response left.
A crazy tyrant will use whatever last resort weapon he has. If Putin really is mad, we can hope someone saner in his government removes him from power. Assuming Putin finds ending the world an inconceivable option, our resolve at every point, while frightening, is necessary.
Article 5 doesn’t mean we can’t defend non-NATO countries. I’m not suggesting we bomb Moscow, but if NATO can defeat Putin in battle, we must help drive him out of Ukraine before Ukraine is any smaller or gone altogether.
We can’t wring our hands about the “escalatory” risks of supplying Ukraine with obsolete MIGs when Putin is targeting missiles 15 miles from Poland and bombing children’s hospitals.
We are the second peril we face.
Donald Trump can’t decide whether Putin is a genius whose invasion of Ukraine is “wonderful,” or a “smart” man with “great charm” and “pride” who’s committing an “assault on humanity.”
Trump keeps hinting he’ll run for president in 2024. He boasts that he kept Putin from attacking Ukraine, but his national security advisor, John Bolton, said Trump “barely knew where Ukraine was.”
Fresh from taunting Biden during his State of the Union message as he called for research into cancers that have stricken veterans including his dead son, Rep. Lauren Boebert declared that Putin invaded Ukraine because he’s “watching the tyranny that is taking place in America.” Boebert added that Canadians likewise “need to be liberated” from “tyrant Trudeau.”
Her comrade in reckless mayhem, Marjorie Taylor Greene, spoke at the annual gathering of a new America First Committee. When critics condemned her participation given the group’s neo-Nazi creed and pro-Russia stance, Greene claimed she knew nothing about the organization’s beliefs or its white supremacist leader. Apparently, she missed the part as he introduced her when he called on the audience to “give it up for Russia,” or their “Putin! Putin!” response, or his comedy riff after her speech that included, “They say Putin is Hitler, and they say that’s not a good thing.”
News personality Tucker Carlson’s Ukraine commentary was so pro-Putin that Russian government officials directed state-run media to air Tucker’s almost verbatim Putin talking points “as much as possible.”
Michael Flynn, Trump’s first national security advisor, announced that Putin’s Ukraine invasion delayed Bill Gates’s plan for a New World Order that will eliminate “God and a soul.”
We have become a silly people.
FDR revered Abraham Lincoln as a man whose nature “invites us ever to turn to him for help.”
Trump bragged that he would beat Washington and Lincoln in an election.
Which man — Roosevelt or Trump — would you vote for?
There hangs our fate.
Peter Berger has taught English and history in Vermont for 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.