Tamara Burke

Because memories fade, and many of you weren’t even here, I’m going to take you back to 1977 when the Pyramid Company applied for an Act 250 permit to build a regional shopping mall in Williston. Williston, at the time, was a quiet, arguably picturesque, rural corner of Vermont with farms and hayfields, one of which Pyramid wanted to transform into a large mall with department stores, a plethora (over 75) smaller shops, restaurants and parking for 2,000 cars.

Act 250, Vermont’s environmental law, was only seven years old when the Pyramid scheme hit. It was the first major test of the law, and the boards overseeing the permit process were tasked with meeting the act’s stated goal of controlling sprawl and rampant development. The ensuing battle for the future of a hayfield ultimately ended Pyramid’s interest in building in Vermont.

