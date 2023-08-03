Because memories fade, and many of you weren’t even here, I’m going to take you back to 1977 when the Pyramid Company applied for an Act 250 permit to build a regional shopping mall in Williston. Williston, at the time, was a quiet, arguably picturesque, rural corner of Vermont with farms and hayfields, one of which Pyramid wanted to transform into a large mall with department stores, a plethora (over 75) smaller shops, restaurants and parking for 2,000 cars.
Act 250, Vermont’s environmental law, was only seven years old when the Pyramid scheme hit. It was the first major test of the law, and the boards overseeing the permit process were tasked with meeting the act’s stated goal of controlling sprawl and rampant development. The ensuing battle for the future of a hayfield ultimately ended Pyramid’s interest in building in Vermont.
You’re forgiven if you’re confused, because Williston is now known for its Exit 12 big box stores and malls and not hayfields. Scotching the Pyramid development did not end the march toward big box stores. It might be romantic to imagine that if these stores hadn’t been built people would have stuck closer to home, shopped at local businesses, been content with what they could find locally …
But that is a comfortless myth. Absent easy access to a large mall, people order merchandise online. And the merchandise coming into Stowe can likely be measured in tonnage. It is a poorly kept secret that some 500 returns can be processed in a day through one shipping facility alone.
Three seemingly disparate issues crossed my desk this week: climate, Starbucks possibly coming to Stowe, and the New England Feeding New England report.
It is slightly inaccurate to say the climate crossed my desk. In fact, it took out a chunk of our driveway, flowed into our basement and drowned the potatoes. Twice. The driveway can be stabilized with a lavish application of gravel. Repairs will need to be effected to secure the basement.
Neither of these is as interesting as the condition of my potatoes.
The potatoes are resilient. They’ve bounced back, right along with the potato beetles. They’re a nice poster vegetable for the New England State Food System Planners Partnership’s food resiliency plan, which can be summed up in the slogan “30 x 30,” or “35 x 35.” Thirty percent of New England’s food supply produced in New England by 2030, 35 percent by 2035.
You can — you should — familiarize yourself with this report. Its website, nefoodsystemplanners.org, has a banner at the very top that will take you to their documents. Buttressing these reports is the Vermont Legislature’s “New England Feeding New England: Cultivating a Reliable Food Supply” document with charts showing everything from anticipated climate stresses in a warming world to who the major players are when it comes to feeding New England.
Spoiler: it is us. And Maine.
The climate stress report links to the interactive map on the New York Times website. Plug in Lamoille County and you’ll find you’re at medium risk for hurricanes, excessive rainfall and, ironically, drought. You get a pass on sea rise. Plug in Orange County and you get a medium risk of hurricanes, but a high risk for excessive rainfall. And, not surprisingly, flood damage.
Marching right across that map, across New England’s farmland and vulnerable farming communities, is a high risk of excessive rainfall. But broaden your perspective across the farmland in the South and Midwest and the picture only gets worse. These programs and policies designed to increase food production using climate friendly practices and to create food security are being developed to make Vermont, and New England, as resilient as possible.
Which circles us back around to Starbucks in Stowe. The anxiety and alarm surrounding the appearance of a big box coffee shop in Stowe mirrors the dismay we experienced in 1977. We know corporations may do business in an area, but their allegiance is not to the communities they sit in, and their profits flow back to enrich shareholders and CEOs.
But one thing doesn’t flow back to corporate: unsold food. So, I set out to learn how Starbucks handles its unsold inventory.
They have an entire PowerPoint presentation on how they cycle unsold food through local food banks, including an elaborate section on applying for tax credits that are then used to offset the cost of both the unsold food and the transport of that food to the food shelf. In other words, what once cost the company in tipping fees can now, using tax dollars, become a sweet branding opportunity.
Starbucks does not buy locally produced eggs for its breakfast sandwiches. Those are made by S K Food Group in Seattle. To be fair, using pre-packaged materials in fast food isn’t unique. The bacon, egg and cheese sandwich sold by Dunkin Donuts uses a blend of egg whites and egg yolks combined with soybean oil and water, with additives like xanthan gum, cellulose gum and citric acid to keep the whole thing stable and … tasty.
In 1977 Vermonters decided that the costs imposed by free market capitalism on the community outweighed the benefits. And what I’m seeing in this discussion of Starbucks is an attempt to articulate the same. Capitalism comes with hidden costs, and those hidden costs include the greenhouse gasses produced hauling pre-made breakfast items from one side of the country to the other. The excess plastic involved in single serving units. The cost the host community bears when logo splashed cups are discarded in public containers.
But the most important issue is not the costs we can put a number on. “To meeting a goal of 30 percent regional food self-reliance will require significant cultural change in how and what we eat.”
In other words, a transition from cheap, mass-produced, shipped-across-the-country convenience, to real local eggs. To cheese made from New England milk, not oils. Food that takes time and skill to prepare.
When a coffee shop takes delivery of locally grown eggs, bags of King Arthur flour, Cabot cheese and locally grown produce they are an active participant in growing New England’s self-sufficiency. They are at the front line of resiliency in a rapidly changing world.
In the future, that may well prove to be priceless.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She works in Stowe.
