Melanie Carpenter

Coming to the House floor this week is omnibus bill S.100 that works to increase housing opportunities in Vermont. Conservative estimates show that to meet our existing and projected needs, Vermont will need to create 30,000 to 40,000 housing units in the next eight years. These needs, coupled with the administration’s ending of the hotel voucher program, which will potentially leave thousands of people without housing, illustrates the critical importance and timeliness of this bill.

Key aspects of the bill include modifications to municipal zoning laws in Act 250 that will, among other things, allow towns to have five units per acre in areas served by municipal water and sewage, reduce excess parking requirements, and allow duplexes anywhere a single-family home is allowed.

