Coming to the House floor this week is omnibus bill S.100 that works to increase housing opportunities in Vermont. Conservative estimates show that to meet our existing and projected needs, Vermont will need to create 30,000 to 40,000 housing units in the next eight years. These needs, coupled with the administration’s ending of the hotel voucher program, which will potentially leave thousands of people without housing, illustrates the critical importance and timeliness of this bill.
Key aspects of the bill include modifications to municipal zoning laws in Act 250 that will, among other things, allow towns to have five units per acre in areas served by municipal water and sewage, reduce excess parking requirements, and allow duplexes anywhere a single-family home is allowed.
Also included in the House proposal is funding for programs that provide grants and forgivable loans to landlords to renovate and improve rentals, allocates money for first generation homebuyers and establishes the Missing Middle Homeownership Development Program. Funding for these programs is still under consideration as the Senate and House work in committee to finalize the budget this week. It is our hope that they will find ways to fund these initiatives to greatly increase access to housing for many Vermonters.
To increase access and ensure that the needs of rural communities were addressed, I worked with other members of the Vermont Rural Caucus to have village centers included in the Act 250 exemptions and to reduce duplicative permitting that can often be difficult and expensive to navigate. These changes were included in the most recent version of the S.100.
While there are many innovative and important aspects of S.100, there is also a glaring and moral problem still facing the state. With the proposed end of emergency motel housing thousands of people, including children and seniors, are at risk of being unhoused.
It is imperative that all members of leadership — from the governor to leaders in both the House and Senate — step-up to make crucial changes to prevent this. There have been many thoughtful ideas proposed, like the one suggested by Rep. Theresa Wood that would reallocate appropriated funds to buy manufactured homes to provide shelter.
However we do it, do it we must. Safe and affordable housing should be within reach of every Vermonter.
Melanie Carpenter, a Democrat from Hyde Park, also represents Belvidere, Wolcott and Johnson in the Vermont House of Representatives.
