Last week the House Committee on Human Services visited Jenna’s Promise in Johnson. Gregory and Amy Tatro gave the committee an overview of their work helping people in recovery.
Their model of services and support includes housing, health care, workforce training and jobs is unique in Vermont and shows positive outcomes for individuals in recovery. We toured the coffee house, sober housing and met with staff who provide support to residents.
The committee then went to the Johnson Health Clinic and learned about how their work in the community is not just for residents of Jenna’s Promise, but for all. We took a tour of JP Promising Goods and met with one of the employees who was working on reconditioning appliances. We finished up at the coffee roasters; their coffee is the best if you have not tried it.
In committee we reviewed the child care financial study from RAND, a nonprofit that works with states on developing public policy solutions.
The report looks at various funding models to provide high-quality early childhood education to Vermont families. The report lays out more than one model and the presenters estimate that it will cost between $179 million and $279 million to provide high-quality care, as well as decent wages and benefits for the early childhood education workforce.
The study indicates that with these investments, Vermont can expect between 612 and 2,800 people to enter the labor market. This is an anticipated $59 million to $218 million increase in gross state product, and between $1.5 million and $18 million in additional state and local tax revenue.
This is a big investment and will be debated across many committees as we look to find what level of funding and services is right.
I will work to find a balance between this proposal and much needed investments in services and support for older Vermonters, access to health care and recovery services. It is not a this or that situation; we must examine levels that we can afford with the best outcomes for families and business.
I am following some potential changes to how Vermont funds independent schools with public tuition dollars. A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, Carson v. Makin, may have possible implications on our current tuition system and public funding of approved independent schools.
I’m not yet sure how this will affect Wolcott’s school choice, but I will be following it as it makes its way through the education committee.
This week in the Older Vermonters Caucus we will discuss the impact the provider tax has on our home health agencies. You may have heard that the governor has proposed removing this tax.
I have asked the joint fiscal office to give an overview on why we have this tax, where the revenue is spent and some general history. I have also asked Jill Olson, who works with the home health providers across the state, to talk to the caucus on the impact this tax has on these agencies as they provide these services with increased wage pressures and insufficient reimbursement rates.
I have proposed a draft bill to increase the reimbursement rate for Meals on Wheels programs to the rural caucus.
Each year this caucus asks members to pitch legislation that would have a positive effect on Vermonters living in rural parts of the state. I do not know if my bill will be selected, but I have entered it with many additional sponsors.
I am sorry to see Kate Donnally resign her seat in the Legislature.
It has truly been an honor and a privilege serving with her and representing our community.
I have valued her perspectives and views on issues and will continue to seek them out.
Dan Noyes, a Democrat from Wolcott, also represents Belvidere, Hyde Park and Johnson in the Vermont House of Representatives.
