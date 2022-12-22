I am so old I remember when Mansfield sold ticket books with red tear out tickets, which is how you paid for a ride up the mountain. One ticket for the shorter lifts, more tickets for the longer ones. I remember tarring skis, bear trap bindings, leather boots and wool mittens with snowballs sticking to them.
In keeping with the memories of childhood — when the men were good looking and the children all above average — the trails were steeper and narrower. The latter is true, the trails have been widened. The former is likely the distorted reality that comes with being a little over three feet high and wearing skis on your feet longer than you are.
While a lot has changed in the past six score and some years one thing has not changed: More than half a century of experience and I still can’t get the first day of skiing right. The organized skier has a boot bag, and neatly packs it at the end of the season with, of course, their boots, but also ski socks, long underwear, mittens, facemask, helmet liner and, fit nicely on top, a helmet. When the first flake falls, they snag the jacket and pants off the hanger above the bag, grab the bag, and they’re ready to hit the slopes.
I spend so much time plunging through baskets looking for the right mittens and spelunking through socks any intention of catching the first chair has long evaporated before I get into the car. Then invariably I will arrive, get to the lift, and only then realize I am missing something important … like poles. Or a bad jacket choice leaves the pass in the other jacket pocket.
This morning I headed out for my first ski and realized, much too late to do anything about it, that there is a reason I own gaiters. There is no ski pant manufacturer on the planet who makes an internal gaiter small enough to keep snow out of my little boots. And the gloves I’m wearing, while adequate for cleaning off the car, aren’t cutting it out here on the trail.
As someone who can’t even step out of their house with the right gear several days into the season, when I should have had some practice at this, I have the utmost admiration for anyone organized enough to not only travel during a holiday week but add to that the complexity of choosing to travel to a ski resort. The logistical demands of appropriate reservations, packing all the gear, organizing the clothing, getting everyone into whatever the means of conveyance is going to get you there, all while not losing one’s temper, well, this is well beyond my skill set.
Occasionally even beyond the skill set of even the most methodical parent — I’ve helped them pick out socks and underwear, or, exasperatingly, a ski jacket or pants, to fill the wardrobe gaps created when things that should have didn’t make it into the duffle bags.
While trails have changed and tickets have become plastic cards, some things remain comfortingly the same. The town is lit up and decorated for the holidays, the mountain is gleaming with ribbons of white, and the restaurants have pulled out all the stops to put their best on their menus.
There is a nifty word in the Georgian language: shemomedjamo. It has no literal English translation, meaning, roughly, “continuing to eat something well past the point of being full because it is so delicious.” Shemomedjamo is why my husband doesn’t come home with a doggie bag and rolls out of the restaurant feeling both deeply satisfied and a little uncomfortable.
Shemomedjamo isn’t greed, or gluttony; it is a nuanced recognition that some things are so enjoyable you simply can’t help yourself.
Like taking one more run even though you’re certain you should go in and warm up your fingers and toes. Or continuing down the trail with wet socks because the day is bright, the snow is deep, and just yesterday the ground was green, so we must grab this moment, even with damp seeping into the socks.
The experience of winter in a ski town, lights at night, the possibility of fresh snow, the perfect steak on a plate, the desire to soak it up and experience it all because it is so lovely and to keep coming back for more: shemomedjamo. It is why we welcome back the same people year after year, and I daresay, why some of us live here.
Paper tickets, torn off for each ride, invites hoarding. Holding back because tomorrow may be a better day, and you’ll want to spend your tickets then. Plastic passes have you out on the slopes for one more run, stinging fingers, numb nose, chasing that sensation of flying because cold toes and a nippy nose are worth the perfect turn.
Shemomedjamo is a word specifically for experiencing food so wonderful you can’t stop until the plate is empty even if you’re already full.
There isn’t a word to describe staying out on the mountain even when comfort suggests you should go in, even if we all do it. But there is a Finnish word that perfectly describes an evening after such a day: kalsarikännit.
Only the Finns would have a word that encompasses the entire experience of drinking at home, in one’s (long) underwear, with no intention of going out again.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.