There is much variation by state as to length and timing of legislative sessions. In Vermont, our legislative session runs roughly from January to May each year, and this year’s session began on Tuesday.
This is the second year of the two-year term for which all senators and representatives were elected.
For me, as a first-term legislator, preparing to begin this second year of the biennium feels wildly different from preparing for the first year did. This time around, I know which committee I will be on, I know some of the topics we are likely to work on in committee, and I also know some of the topics that the Legislature as a whole will likely continue working on.
This has made it significantly easier to prepare for the session than it was last time.
Legislators are not paid while the Legislature is not in session, and many of us (including myself) have completely different employment during that time. However, there are still a large number of legislative tasks associated with the “off-session.”
First and foremost for me has been corresponding with community members and assisting to the greatest extent I can with issues relating to regulations of state government, accessing state resources for local projects, navigating layers of bureaucracy, and understanding policy details. This work means a lot to me. It also reinforces in my mind the importance of creating straightforward, clear laws that do not add layers of confusion for Vermonters down the road.
The second category of tasks that I’ve been working on is my own policy research in preparation for the session. This has led me to draft several bills that I will be introducing at the start of this term, and which I will fully explain in a future week’s column.
The final category of tasks has been attending meetings and participating in work groups to brainstorm policy improvements and set legislative agendas for 2020 and beyond.
One of the great advantages of the “off-session” is that it allows us as legislators an opportunity to think about the bigger picture of long-term policy goals, whereas much of the legislative session is spent dealing with immediate and urgent issues in front of us.
In the Statehouse, I am a member of the Rural Economic Development Working Group (also called the Rural Caucus), a nonpartisan collaboration of state representatives that works on issues of rural development in Vermont. Last year, among other projects, we advocated for broadband expansion and for appropriations to the Working Lands Grants, which are given to land-based businesses such as logging and farming for infrastructure, marketing, or research and development.
In early December, the Rural Caucus held a public hearing and asked people from across rural Vermont to come speak with us about how we can support economic development in their community. We had nearly 30 Vermonters speak, and received written testimony from others who could not attend.
The picture is a “word cloud” I made to visualize the feedback we received, with bigger font size indicating a topic that was mentioned by a larger number of people.
The biggest category of feedback we received was positive stories about funding from Working Lands Grants.
Beyond this, two main themes emerged. The first was all of the additional infrastructure needs of rural places that indirectly make it difficult for employers and employees to thrive. This includes housing needs, available and affordable child care, high-speed Internet, and affordable health care to offer to employees.
The second theme was the burden for small communities of receiving the same regulations as huge corporations and more populated areas. One speaker summarized this concern with, “All regulations should be scaled appropriately.”
On a statewide level, specific concerns were the time and expense of going through Act 250, as well as a need for better communication of state resources, and regulations to individual towns in Vermont.
In addition to continuing to participate in the Rural Caucus, this session I will also be a member of the Equity Caucus, a brand-new group that I helped to found over the summer and fall. This caucus will be a starting place for addressing issues of racism, gender discrimination, religious persecution, and other social equity within our state.
The most time-intensive project of mine during the off-session was serving as a member of the Department of Mental Health’s Think Tank to create a 10-year vision for the delivery of mental health care in Vermont. This Think Tank was the follow-up to a Listening Tour over the summer, where the Department of Mental Health traveled around the state to hear from community members about the current strengths and problems with mental health care in Vermont, and discuss a vision for the coming years.
The job of the Think Tank then was to compile all of those notes and pieces of feedback into a cohesive, actionable plan for the department. This plan will be presented to my legislative committee, House Health Care, early in the 2020 legislative session.
Finally, during the off-session, I followed closely the work of the Rural Health Services Task Force, including attending as many of its meetings as I could. I created this task force during the 2019 legislative session along with my fellow committee members to bring together practitioners of rural health care from across the spectrum of care, including physicians (independent and Federally Qualified Health Center-associated), mental health care providers (independent and from designated agencies), and representatives of hospitals, nursing homes, visiting nurses, and others.
In the upcoming session, I will be working to bring the voices of those task force members back into our House Health Care committee room, and to continue to highlight the issues of rural health care here in Vermont.
For now, I am excited to get back to work! I expect that we will hit the ground running this session, and I look forward to consistently updating you during the coming months. Please never hesitate to share your questions, comments, and concerns with me by phone or email (730-0604, lrogers@leg.state.vt.us).
Rep. Lucy Rogers, a Democrat from Waterville, also represents Cambridge in the Vermont House of Representatives.