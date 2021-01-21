The second week of the 2021 legislative session seemed to zoom by as we continue to meet remotely. I landed back on the House Committee on Human Services, and have been elected as the clerk. I have served on this committee for the past four years and look forward to working on issues that effect older Vermonters, children and families and our population’s health.
The first order of business of the legislature was to quickly move a bill that provides municipalities flexibility when determining how and when to hold town meeting. It gives municipalities the ability to expand access and protect citizens’ health by allowing Australian balloting. The legislation passed the Senate and is awaiting the governor’s signature.
This past week the human services committee held two joint sessions with the House and Senate committees on health care to receive updates on the Agency of Human Services’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vermont Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said he is only receiving 8,000 doses of the vaccine per week, largely due to delays in distribution and not manufacturing. As of Friday, 5.2 percent of Vermont’s population had received the first dose of the vaccine. This places us in the top 10 among other states.
We heard from Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living Commissioner Monica Hutt and representatives from nursing homes, residential care facilities and home health agencies. It was obvious how closely they have all worked together during the pandemic as our state has seen the lowest infection rates among older residents.
All of our committee meetings can be found on YouTube. The best place to track them down at legislature.vermont.gov.
Rep. Theresa Wood and I held the first meeting of the older Vermonters caucus; we meet every Wednesday at noon. We started this caucus three years ago as a way to elevate awareness of the needs of older Vermonters among our legislative colleagues. We must make sure our laws and policy decisions take their needs into account.
Each week we address a different topic, ranging from housing and nutrition to transportation and internet accessibility.
I am drafting legislation this session that develops a framework for recovery housing. The goal is to provide greater access across the state to places where individuals in recovery can call home and begin to heal. I am also working bills to increase access to medically assisted treatment for individuals struggling with opioid use by allowing one point of contact for treatment — currently a best practice in the military; to create the Office of the Child Advocate to make sure youth in foster care have the supports they need to transition to adulthood; and, with Lamoille County Sheriff Roger Marcoux, to allow his staff to participate in a retirement system that will increase retention, professionalism and reduce the costs of employee turnover at the department.
Rep. Wood, of Waterbury and I are partnering on legislation that looks at nutrition services available to older Vermonters and makes sure our resources are allocated effectively.
Rep. Kate Donnally and I hold regular office hours over Zoom the fourth Saturday of the month at 9 a.m. Reach out for instructions on how you can join us. And feel free to give me a call or drop me an email if you have any questions or concerns about state government.
Dan Noyes is a Democrat who represents Johnson, Hyde Park, Belvidere and Wolcott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.