It is an honor and privilege to be back in the Legislature for the 2023 session. This will be my third term on the House Committee on Human Services where I will once again serve as clerk. We have two new members and a new committee chair, Rep. Theresa Wood of Waterbury. I’m looking forward to committee work that will focus on policy at the Department of Disabilities Aging and Independent Living, the Department of Children and Family Services and the Department of Health as it pertains to population health.
I am continuing to chair the Older Vermonters Caucus that brings together advocates and legislators from across Vermont. At our first meeting (Wednesdays at noon) we heard from the department of disabilities and aging, which updated us on both the Vermont Action Plan for aging well and the Vermont state plan on aging. I am planning on future meetings that will focus on Meals on Wheels, staffing shortages at nursing homes, residential care facilities and home and community based service providers. Making sure the issues that affect older Vermonters are not forgotten in the legislative process is important to me.
Last Friday, Rep. James Harrison, R-Chittenden, and I introduced a bill to further exempt Social Security from tax. The bill, H.32, can be found on the legislative web site. It increases the exemption from $50,000 to $57,500 for individuals filing singly and from $65,000 to $72,500 for those filing jointly. The bill also ties future exemptions to inflation, so we do not have to keep going back to update these rates. Vermont is one of 32 states that taxes Social Security. We presented our bill to the House Committee on Ways and Means, which I hope will act on this legislation.
I have also asked that legislation be drafted to increase funding to Meals on Wheels by $2 per meal; this equates to about $2.3 million statewide. Currently these programs are federally funded through the Older Americas Act, which reimburses at about $4.60 per meal. That is not enough with the price of food going through the roof. We often forget that there is more to these programs than providing a meal; they also provide a wellness check and companionship for individuals who may not see others throughout the day.
During the pandemic these small nonprofits did not stop making sure older Vermonters had food, and they are important to the well-being of many.
In committee we have begun to look at the proposed budget adjustment. This is a true-up of the 2022 budget where all departments in state government look at where they are in relation to what the Legislature passed last session. I am taking the lead on the Department of Disabilities Aging and Independent Living budget with Rep. Rey Garafano, D-Burlington. We will meet with the commissioner and her staff to go over the proposed adjustment along with Rep. Katherine Dolan, D-Waitsfield, who serves on the House Committee on Appropriates. This also gives us an opportunity to address shortfalls before they become a bigger issue that we will have to deal with later.
Last week we also heard from the secretary of the Agency of Human Service, as well as her commissioners. I asked that the agencies work with the Legislature this session to make sure adult day providers and other home and community-based providers can care for our communities’ most vulnerable citizens. I also pressed Dr. Mark Levine, the commissioner of the Department of Health, about plans to address recovery and treatment programs for older Vermonters. I feel the state is lacking in investment to these programs.
Reach out if you have any questions or concerns with state government at dnoyes@leg.state.vt.us or 802-730-7171
Dan Noyes, a Democrat from Wolcott, also represents Belvidere, Hyde Park and Johnson in the Vermont House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.