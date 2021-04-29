Four years ago I started to work on legislation to increase parental rights for foster families after hearing about the need for a child advocate in Vermont from a constituent in Wolcott. The concept is not new. There are 27 states with advocates, and Vermont is the only New England state without one.
Two years ago I introduced legislation that did not go very far. This year I introduced it again, and it passed the House unanimously on a voice vote last Friday.
I was joined on the floor of the House by Rep. Marybeth Redmond of Essex, who presented the text of the bill, and Rep. Francis McFaun of Barre Town, who presented a story about a Vermont youth who aged out of custody and was being held in a New Hampshire detention center. An edited version of the speech follows:
“Thank you madam speaker. The text of H.265 that creates the Office of the Child, Youth and Family Advocate … proposes an independent office, within state government, whose job it is to report on the systems that provide services to the over 1,000 children and youth who are currently in state custody, including 67 kids who are housed in programs that span eight states.
“Our committee reviewed a great deal of research and testimony that supports the creation of this office. My introduction to this concept came from a young man who grew up in the custody of our state. After 32 foster placements and 10 residential placements, he recently transitioned into independence without a safety net. Above the odds that many individuals with lived experience must overcome, he currently works full time and serves as a volunteer firefighter in Wolcott. I would like to add that he has never wavered in his advocacy for those navigating the same system that he did.
“One cannot underestimate the massive responsibility that the Department of Children and Families is tasked with. The trauma involved in separating families is real. It is our responsibility that it is done with care and compassion for children, parents and all those involved. It is this committee’s belief that investments in systemic change will improve outcomes for the children and youth in our child welfare system and juvenile justice systems. This bill was designed to be non-adversarial and to support the department in ensuring that children and families are better off for their efforts.
“There is no doubt that this job will not be an easy one. The complexities and magnitude of our child protection system will take time to understand and decipher. A skilled advocate will collaborate with our existing systems in critical ways, at a much-needed time.
“This office will listen, and ask questions, both internally and externally of state government. The advocate will work in collaboration with state agencies to make recommendations and track the successful transition of youth in state custody to adulthood. The office will identify trends, and share them, in a proactive-solution focused way.
“What does a successful office look like? Among many things, our child welfare system will offer the right intervention, for the right children, at the right time. There will be less turnover for foster families and staff. People will feel comfortable reporting abuse or neglect, and people will trust our system.
“We rely on a citizen legislature to provide oversight of a complex and often politically charged system of care. We hear stories from families, foster parents, state employees and youth with lived experience and often have no ability to help.”
The bill now goes on to the Senate and then to the governor.
Dan Noyes, a Democrat from Wolcott, also represents Belvidere, Hyde Park and Johnson in the Vermont House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.