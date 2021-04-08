Sen. Rich Westman referred to a federal COVID-19 relief package in his last column in the News & Citizen that “Vermont may have low unemployment numbers and more revenues than we expected in the middle of the COVID pandemic but we still have less people working than we did before COVID and less business than we did before it started. If we’re smart, this latest federal bill is a one-time shot that can help us build for the future.” (“Federal dollars will come to Lamoille County towns,” March 25, 2021)
The Vermont Legislature just voted not to increase the budget for advertising for tourism this year. (Full disclosure: I have worked in and continue to operate a business that is very dependent on the hospitality and tourism industry in Vermont.)
Not increasing the tourism advertising budget for the coming year is short-sighted, foolish and does not help the industry in Vermont most heavily impacted by the pandemic.
While grants have helped some businesses stay in business, the industry missed the last summer season, the last foliage season, the winter ski season and the influx of college students. Even though the restrictions are slowly being lifted, it is doubtful that the coming summer will be as busy as it should be.
The seasons that were missed are the times when the industry does a majority of its business. The shoulder seasons are important, but not enough to support the industry.
Return on investment for tourism is immediate. We don’t have to wait for new factories or venues to be built. The businesses and buildings are in place and ready to welcome customers now.
Many people have lost their hospitality jobs and we need to put those people back to work, and those that are working need more hours and more customers to supply tips and revenue. We don’t have to create lots of new programs to train workers — trained workers are already here and unemployed. The industry also provides entry-level jobs for students, those just entering the workforce and those who want part-time work for extra money or to make ends meet.
It’s easy to drive past a restaurant or hotel that is closed or is only open on weekends or has only a few cars in the parking lot and realize that a lot of people are out of work. What most people who aren’t involved in the hospitality industry don’t think about are:
• The florists, photographers and wedding planners who aren’t working because of canceled weddings.
• Those who depend on part-time work (often quite lucrative) as waitstaff on weekends to make ends meet.
• Those who work on special events like craft shows, car shows, beer festivals, concerts, balloon festivals, cheese or wine festivals and many other events. They might work on the food trucks, taking tickets, set up and maintenance or security or any number of other jobs.
• The craftsment, artists, knitters, farmers and others who depend on craft shows, farmers markets and events like the Vermont Sheep and Wool Festival each fall at Tunbridge Fairground or the Antique and Craft Show in Stowe. Those are two of the main venues where those involved in the sheep and wool business and craft business market their wares that they have worked on all year. There are many Vermonters who work full- and part-time producing such items, and fairs and shows are the main outlets for selling those items.
All of the people I have mentioned, and many others that we don’t often think about, have had their livelihoods severely impacted by COVID. Helping to promote them and their businesses with tourism promotion not only helps them get back on their feet, it provides lots of revenue to the state from sales and use, food and beverage and increased gas taxes.
There are reports that savings in the U.S. has almost tripled to $3.9 trillion, and reports from states that did not lock as Vermont did show that there is a pent-up demand for things to do when restrictions are lifted. We have to compete with other states for tourism dollars and if we don’t take advantage of the available money and demand post-COVID, we will miss out on that revenue when other states attract revenue Vermont could have used.
A small portion of the $1.3 billion directed to increased tourism advertising would go a long way toward helping Vermont heal.
Ed Wilson live in Morrisville and owns Wilson’s Amusements & American Vending.
