Gary Nolan is running for the three-year position on the Morristown Selectboard and submitted the following:
I am running for the privilege of representing you on the Morristown Selectboard for a three-year term. I have been on the board for the past two years, having been elected, not appointed, to fulfill the remaining two years of Chris Towne’s term after his resignation.
As a Morristown Selectboard member I have been instrumental in achieving the funding in our proposed budget to include a recreation director. Our kids, now more than ever, need a supervised place to recreate. I also helped achieve a new park and ride at the intersection of the Bypass and Bridge Street, which is scheduled to be completed this construction season. I also proposed a small park and some public parking at the old gas station at the four-way intersection in downtown, should this parcel become available to the town.
The pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for us all, but these same challenges present opportunities. As Gov. Phil Scott has stated many times, Vermont’s population has been “aging out” and this creates long-term consequences, including workforce shortages. The pandemic has brought growth and new people to our area.
Growth is going to occur whether you favor it or not, but it can be guided by people who understand it, to provide the best outcome for our town and the state at large. As the current development review board chairman and a member of the selectboard, I can assist in progressing down a path that is best for our town.
I was born and raised in Lamoille County. After high school and attending Vermont Technical College, I proudly served my country in the U.S. Army, serving 13 months in Korea during the height of the Vietnam crisis. This experience is one that made me realize how important it is to give back to the people around you.
I have worked in heavy construction for the past 55 years. I started working for the H.A. Manosh Corp. in a supervisory capacity under Howard Manosh in 1976. I continued this journey for 43 years until my eventual retirement.
I moved to Morrisville in 1986 and purchased a home on Harrel Street where I continue to live with my wife Shelley. Shelley spends a considerable amount of time volunteering for the Lamoille Area Cancer Network as well as being a justice of the peace and very active member of the Board of Civil Authority.
I became a member of the Morristown/Morrisville Development Review Board in 1989 and continue to serve as chair. I am on the Hyde Park Recreation Committee and constructed three regulation-size ballfields to benefit the young and old in their recreational pursuits.
I served as a legislator, along with Dave Yacovone, for the towns of Morristown, Elmore, Worcester and Woodbury. I served on the board of directors of Lamoille Economic Development Corporation for a full term and have been a Morrisville Rotarian since 1994. I currently serve on the Governor’s Snowmobile Safety Council for VAST, as chair of the law enforcement committee.
Should anyone have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me any time at (802) 793-0201 or garynolanvt@gmail.com.
