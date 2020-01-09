Ring out false pride in place and blood,
The civic slander and the spite;
Ring in the love of truth and right,
Ring in the common love of good.
— Alfred, Lord Tennyson, from “In Memoriam” (Ring Out, Wild Bells)
The year 2020. It sounds futuristic when said aloud, doesn’t it? Like the title of a sci-fi movie from the 1970s. The symmetry of the number itself is pleasing, and for many, it holds the hope of better things in store.
20/20 vision refers to the seer’s ability to see distinctly what lies ahead. Some people’s visual acuity remains remarkably keen at 20 feet and beyond, whereas for others, aging, circumstance or a particular genetic roll of the dice can mean increasingly stronger-prescription glasses, surgery — or the need for longer arms.
In my case, it’s a combination of genetics and the delights of one’s later 40s, combined with a bizarre accident several years ago involving the collision of a falling log and my cornea. I will spare you the grisly details, but apparently you’re not supposed to catch firewood with your face. Who knew?
Anyway, battle-scarred as we are by past events in our world, we are looking ahead with determined optimism, preparing — some would say bracing — ourselves for the uncharted territory of a new year and what it may bring. Regardless of the seeming clash-of-titans inevitability of conflict and potential cataclysm ever looming before us, may responsible stewardship, common sense and goodwill prevail.
On the subject of goodwill, thanks to all of you generous souls, our trustee fundraiser has garnered over $6,700 thus far, and our Sock Tree to benefit the Lamoille Community House has been heavy-laden, ending its harvest season with 38 pairs of warm socks for all ages. What a giving community this is. Our gratitude.
Likewise, your presence at our December events has made the library a bustling, cheerful place, creating many fond memories, from the cookie-fueled lantern-making and dreidel-playing frenzy at Friends of the Library to the end-of-evening sing-along to “Jingle Bell Rock” at the holiday concert.
If your young folk are looking for warm indoor things to do in icy old January, our Preschool Story Times, each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., will feature themes of penguins and polar bears; Winnie the Pooh (to celebrate the famous bear’s national day); Fun with Rhythm Scarves! and soup (in honor of the equally famed National Soup Month).
For you youthful ukulelists, whether novice or expert, our next Ukulele Jam Session is Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 3:15 p.m. TAB, the library’s Teen Advisory Board, will convene on Wednesdays, Jan. 15 and 29, 3 p.m. Talk with Rachel to find out more.
And finally, in an embarrassment of National Something Month riches, in honor of National Hot Tea Month we will host Victorian Books and Tea, in which, predictably, teens will enjoy tea, savory snacks and books written during the Victorian era on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m. Cosplay (that is, dressing up like a Victorian character) welcome.
Adults, even if we don’t formally observe National Hot Tea Month in our department, there are a few events gracing your menu of offerings as well. Because the Vermont Legislature is back in session, our local legislators are not able to meet on Wednesday evenings for the time being.
Therefore, we will host a Saturday Current Events Café, where we invite you to meet for a little light breakfast fare and some good discussion about whatever is on your minds. Our next one will be on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m. Come take a seat at the table.
Although this is not an event per se, we also wanted to remind you that, thanks to the Morristown Parks and Rec and RiseVT, adult cardholders in good standing can borrow snowshoes for themselves and their kids, if you’d like to find a trail for an early morning or after-work trek, or make a weekend of winter wonderland outdoor play, should our weather cooperate. See a staff member at the adult circ desk for details.
If calm, low-impact exercise to soft music in a heated room is more your speed, gentle yoga led by instructor Linda Brady meets each Thursday at 10:15, top floor.
Read anything good lately? Or even anything awful, and want to vent to someone? Join us for BYO Books on Monday, Jan. 20, 6 p.m., where we’ll share our latest reviews and some snacks and great conversation.
For the Friends of the Morristown Centennial Library, the next meeting is Thursday, Jan. 16, 4 p.m. Thank you to all who came on Jan. 2 to undecorate the library after its month of sparkling holiday glory. For questions about Friends, check with us at the adult circ desk about contacting president Donna Merriam.
The story of iconic legislator and civil rights movement leader John Lewis, who is currently fighting the good fight for his health, was immortalized in “March, Book One,” a recent graphic novel by Congressman Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell, which also happens to be our Vermont Reads book of the past year. The Vermont Humanities Council sponsors these community-wide reads all around the state.
In Congressman Lewis’s honor and to start off February’s Black History Month, we will host a discussion of “March” on Monday, Jan. 27, 6 p.m. Don’t miss this one, folks. Books are available at the adult circulation desk.
That’s what’s happening at your local library during the first month of our year. We hope to see you. Let’s not let the wind chill and those wonderful, howling snowball-in-the-face blizzards keep us holed up in our respective dens all winter.
May January, which boasts, among lesser celebrations, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Day — and which is also National Book Month, National Hobby and Creativity Month, National Get Organized Month (and, according to one shocking account, Jan. 9 is National Static Electricity Day) — bring us together to learn, read, write, make, talk, laugh and enjoy our community and one another’s company. Here’s to a 2020 vision of hope and joy for all of us.
Gizelle Guyette is director of Morristown Centennial Library.