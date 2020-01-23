The first couple weeks of the Legislature have come and gone faster than normal, it seems, this year. Normally, the first week allows legislators to get back in the flow and follow up on past legislation or meet on reports that are due from the administration.
This year was quite different for me. For the first time, I am on a different committee. I was asked by the House speaker to move from the Committee on Commerce and Economic Development to the Committee on Natural Resources.
This committee will have a very important role in the coming session. We are in the middle of an Act 250 modernization bill and we have a very important aspect of the cannabis tax-and-regulate bill, along with other environmental legislation.
I am taking the seat on the committee left vacant after Rep. Bob Forguites died unexpectedly last year. The speaker asked me to fill that seat and take on a new role. I am honored the speaker trusts that I can get up to speed quickly and be a moderating voice in the committee.
So far we have heard a compromise proposal from the Scott administration and the Vermont Natural Resources Council. They propose a few very good changes, one being exempting Designated Downtowns from Act 250 review. There is at least one major change that would eliminate “district commissioners” in favor of a three-person board to sort remaining Act 250 permits. The point behind this change was to eliminate a layer of bureaucracy. This would be a big shift and has drawn criticism from both sides of the aisle. We will learn more in the coming weeks.
Going into this session, my priorities were to put a lot of effort into workforce development, especially finding ways to make the trades a more attractive option for young Vermonters. I will still be active in getting that accomplished but now it seems the vast majority of my time will be spent on Act 250. I have certainly been critical of Act 250 in the past and this is a chance for Vermont to really be able to grow and tackle environmental issues that are inherent in developments while maintaining our beautiful forests and wildlife — things Vermont is famous for.
If you have questions or suggestions, please email me at mhill@leg.state.vt.us. Thank you for reading.
Matt Hill, a Democrat from Wolcott, also represents Belvidere, Hyde Park and Johnson in the Vermont House of Representatives.