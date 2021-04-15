“Come with rain, O loud Southwester! Bring the singer, bring the nester; Give the buried flower a dream; Make the settled snowbank steam; Find the brown beneath the white; But whate’er you do tonight,
Bathe my window, make it flow, Melt it as the ice will go;
Melt the glass and leave the sticks Like a hermit’s crucifix;
Burst into my narrow stall; Swing the
picture on the wall; Run the rattling pages o’er; Scatter poems on the floor; Turn the poet out of door.”
— “To The Thawing Wind” by Robert Frost
The Morristown Centennial Library is celebrating poetry month with a community poetry project, so keep your eyes out for poems posted in local businesses around Morrisville.
In addition, the library is sponsoring a contest for all ages. Submit original poems, no longer than one page, on our website. Winning poets will receive prizes, with three different age categories — 8-11, 12-18 and adult.
The children’s department is offering poetry themed puzzle packs this month: a Shel Silverstein pack for ages 8-11; a Beverly Cleary pack for ages 9-12; and a Poetry Pack for ages 12-18, with fun activities including blackout poetry.
Email youthservices@centenniallibrary.org to request puzzle packs.
Kendra Aber-Ferri is library director at Morristown Centennial Library.
