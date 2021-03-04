We are happy to introduce Kendra Aber-Ferri as our new library director beginning in early March. Kendra has a master’s in library science from Syracuse University and a master’s in creative writing from Sarah Lawrence College. She lives in Montgomery Center with her son and is currently the school librarian at the Coventry Village School and Troy School.
Prior, she was library director at Nashoba Brooks School in Concord, Mass., for several years. She is also a former children’s librarian. She comes to us highly recommended and with a wealth of knowledge and experience. We are excited to welcome her at Morristown Centennial Library.
Virtual programs for youth continue at the library. Tune in for Facebook live story time on the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/morristowncentenniallibrary on Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Story times are recommended for children ages 5 and under and include a picture book read-a-loud, songs, visual storytelling activities and more, followed by a fun craft project with Miss Cari.
If you miss the live activities, videos are posted for later viewing. Upcoming themes are pancakes and maple syrup, green, dogs (for National Puppy Day) and music.
Our newly re-formed teen creative writing group, P.E.N. (People of Epic Narration) meets on Zoom March 11 and the second Thursday of each month, 3 p.m. Youth ages 12-18 who enjoy writing fiction, poetry, fan fiction, nonfiction, song lyrics and more are invited to participate in fun, imaginative writing activities and share and receive feedback on original writing.
The library’s Teen Advisory Board continues to meet monthly on Zoom. Our upcoming meeting is Thursday, March 18, 3 p.m. The Teen Advisory Board is open to teens ages 12-18 who want to play an active role in the library, even during COVID. Email Rachel at youthservices@centenniallibrary.org for the Zoom links to all teen programs and meetings.
We have a new round of puzzle packs ready to give out. Puzzle packs are for different age groups and include word searches, crosswords, matching games, a read-alike bookmark and more. This month we have a Dr. Seuss pack for ages 4-8 in honor of Seuss’s birthday March 2 and National Reading Month, a Kate DiCamillo pack for ages 9-12 in honor of the beloved author’s birthday on March 25, and a YA Heroines pack for ages 12-18 in honor of Women’s History Month in March. To request one or more packs, email youth services and indicate how many you would like and for what ages.
New to the library for adults include fiction titles “Marauder” by Clive Cussler, “Met her Match” by Jude Deveraux, “Dark Tides” by Philippa Gregory, “Faithless in Death” by J.D. Robb and “Hush Hush” by Stuart Woods. Nonfiction titles include “Agent Sonya” by Ben Macintyre, “Modern Warriors” by Pete Hegseth and “Accidentally Wes Anderson” by Wally Koval.
Audiobooks “Daylight” by David Baldacci, “The Awakening” by Nora Roberts and “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks, and DVDs “Annie Hall,” “Giant” and “Network” are also available.
New teen materials include the novels “Skyhunter” by Marie Lu, “The Cousins” by Karen M. McManus and “Miss Meteor” by Tehlor Kay Mejia and Anna-Marie McLemore; the nonfiction book “The Cat I Never Named” by Amra Sabic-El-Rayess; audiobook “The Awakening of Malcolm X” by Ilyasah Shabazz; and DVDs “Back to the Future 30th Anniversary Trilogy,” “The Maze Runner Trilogy” and “Vampire Academy.”
New materials for children include early reader “I Want to Sleep Under the Stars” by Mo Willems; middle grade novels (ages 9-12) “One Time by Sharon Creech,” “The Smartest Kid in the Universe” by Chris Grabenstein, “Fly On the Wall” by Remy Lai, “Before the Ever After” by Jacqueline Woodson, and nonfiction books “Girl On a Motorcycle” by Amy Noveski and “From Seed to Sunflower” by Mari Schuh.
New picture books include “I Am Every Good Thing” by Derrick Barnes, “Cozy” by Jan Brett, “Sun Flower Lion” by Kevin Henkes and “The Couch Potato” by Jory John; audiobooks “The Terrible Two’s Last Laugh” by Mac Barnett and “The Sasquatch Escape” by Suzanne Selfors.
A full list of all new materials can be found on the library’s website at centenniallibrary.org. You can put materials on hold using your library card or by emailing us at info@centenniallibrary.org, and pick them up during our curbside hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Happy reading!
Rachel Funk is the children's librarian and interim library director at Morristown Centennial Library.
