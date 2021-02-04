Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and we want to thank everyone who has participated in our Be a Love Valentine drive for seniors. The Valentine kits went fast, and we have enjoyed seeing them returned, colored and decorated.
If you picked up a kit from us, don’t forget to return your Valentines to our dropbox by Feb. 7. If you weren’t able to pick up a kit but still want to participate, you can make your own Valentines and drop them off by the same date. The more love the better.
In keeping with the theme of Valentine’s Day, we wanted to show our love for books with romance and friendship, recommended by the staff and some of our Teen Advisory Board. Almost all are available from Morristown Centennial; any others we can get from other libraries.
We hope these suggestions give you some reading inspiration during this season of love, and any season. To request titles, email us at info@centenniallibrary.org or call 888-3853. We will be happy to put them on the cart for you. Our curbside hours are Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday and Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Mary recommends “The Night is Mine” by M.L. Buchman, a military suspense romance with an undercover bodyguard, ace-pilot Emily and her rugged commander, Mark. While the two are trying to complete a covert mission, they are having trouble keeping their feelings for each other secret. Mary also recommends “The Sword” by Jean Johnson, the first in the Sons of Destiny series, which is available in its entirety from the library. In this fantasy romance, four sets of twin brothers are banished to an island where females are forbidden. When one of the men rescues a woman from another universe, their world is forever changed.
Gary and Marcia both recommend “Me Before You” by Jojo Moyes, the first in a romantic trilogy, about quiet, ordinary Louisa and larger-than-life Will, two people who start out with nothing in common and become soulmates. Gary also recommends “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, which combines romance, southern lore, a murder mystery and a coming-of-age story. Both books circulate widely at the library.
Cari recommends “A Splendid Friend Indeed” by Suzanne Bloom, “The Lady Pancake” and French Toast series written by Josh Funk (my cousin!), “Wolfie the Bunny” by Ame Dyckman, and “Tiny T. Rex and the Impossible Hug” by Jonathan Stutzman, all sweet picture books that celebrate friendship.
For young adults, I recommend “A Little Something Different” by Sandy Hall, a light, fun novel told in 14 different viewpoints — including a squirrel — about two shy college students with a slow-burn romance. My favorite friendship books of all time are the George and Martha picture books by James Marshall and the Frog and Toad early reader series by Arnold Lobel. These classic books are great examples of the care, quirkiness and adventure that make up the very best friendships.
Our Teen Advisory Board has some great recommendations, described here in their own words. OS recommends “Geekerella” by Ashley Poston: “A re-telling of Cinderella, full of fandoms”; “Red, White & Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston: “A president’s song come together to sort of their differences and then fall in love”; and “Instant Karma” by Marissa Meyer: “A girl realizes she’s forced to do a project with a boy and love happens.”
NC recommends “Autoboyography,” a young adult LGBTQ+ novel by Christina Lauren: “It’s just a great story with great characters. It made me want to read”; LH recommends “Like No Other” by Una LaMarche: “A great book about how love transcends our differences and the importance of multicultural and biracial relationships”: and “Full Disclosure” by Camryn Garrett: “Really interesting romance with themes around sexuality, race, and HIV/AIDS.”
There are lots of virtual activities for youth coming up in February. Email youthservices@centenniallibrary.org for the links to all Zoom programs and for more information. You can also call the library at 888-3853 and ask for Rachel.
Looking for something to do over February break? Test your knowledge of all things Disney at Disney Jeopardy on Thursday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. Email ahead of time to register. Prizes will be awarded. Brought to you by our Teen Advisory Board. For all ages.
Facebook Live Story Times take place on Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page. Tune in for books, songs, rhymes, puppets and other fun early literacy activities for young children. Song/activity and craft videos are posted to Facebook and YouTube each week.
On Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 10:30 a.m., instead of Facebook Live Story Time, we will have a special “Balloons on Zoom” story time. Tune in on Zoom for balloon-themed books, songs and other activities, followed by a live craft demonstration. Email to register and to pick up your craft kit during our curbside hours, with materials to make the craft along with Miss Cari. We have 10 craft kits to hand out, so register as soon as you can. When you do, you will receive the Zoom link.
Our Teen Advisory Board continues to meet on Zoom; upcoming meetings are Thursdays, Feb. 4 and 25. at 3 p.m. The board is for teens ages 12-18 who want to play an active role in the library, even during COVID. Email for the links to meetings.
We are bringing back our teen creative group, P.E.N. — People of Epic Narration. We meet Feb. 11 and the second Thursday of each month at 3 p.m. on Zoom. Youth ages 12-18 who enjoy writing fiction, poetry, fan fiction, nonfiction, song lyrics and more are invited to participate in fun, imaginative writing activities and share original writing. Those interested have the opportunity to help plan and lead events.
We have new puzzle packs to give out. Puzzle packs are for different age groups, and consist of word searches, crosswords, matching games, coloring pages, a read-a-likes bookmark and more. For February, we have a Mercy Watson pack for ages 6-9, a Dork Diaries pack for ages 9-12, and a Black Voices pack in honor of Black History Month for ages 12-18.
If you would like one or more pack, email youthservices@centenniallibrary.org and indicate how many would you would like and for what ages. The packs can be picked up on our curbside schedule.
Thanks to all who continue to use the library during this uncertain time. We miss seeing you all, but are happy to be here in the ways we can. Be well, and happy reading.
Rachel Funk is youth services librarian at Morristown Centennial Library.
