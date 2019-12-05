Winter solitude —
In a world of one color
The sound of the wind
— Matsuo Basho
December makes it easy to laugh at ourselves. It’s Vermont, after all; we should know what to expect. Yet, we trot down streets, hunched and shivering, bewildered that our lightweight jackets no longer suffice, and stagger inside hypothermic after attempting a mailbox run in our flip-flops.
Patrons plunge through the door of Morristown Centennial Library in a swirl of ice crystals and cold air, stomping off their boots on the mats, announcing that it’s chilly or muttering about motorists having to learn to drive in snow all over again each year.
Some of our preschool regulars prance in, safety-harnessed two by two alongside their teacher like a team of little reindeer, swathed in layers of wooly knits and pouf, only their bright eyes visible.
It’s around this season that folks gather armloads of culinary magazines and cookbooks and every other person, adults included, asks if we have “Frosty the Snowman” and “Charlie Brown Christmas” (yes to both). The faces of cold-hardy souls light up with visions of skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, sledding. Others prefer to nestle inside and semi-hibernate with stacks of reading and viewing material. Ah, winter.
• This year’s turn of seasons has certainly brought change. Thank you to all who helped us bid such a fond farewell to Linda Hartin. It was a splendid turnout — really good to see so many of you at her all-day party. She was touched and appreciative to be the focus of your thanks and affection — and we were all awed that one of those huge sheet cakes was entirely consumed, down to the last chocolate rose, within the course of the afternoon. Bravo!
On a related note, we would like to welcome new circulation clerk Marcia Smith, publicity coordinator Brian Cooke and assistant clerk Lila H. to our staff here at the library, as our own Gary Mercy moves into the role of circulation and interlibrary loan librarian.
We are so pleased to have our new co-workers aboard. Thank you for your patience and goodwill during this transition.
• Those of us who have secure housing are free to enjoy the winter festivities and fun. Some of our community members are not able to take the simple gifts of home — shelter, warmth, a safe place to sleep and carry on daily activities of living — for granted. To all of you who attended last month’s film viewing and with Lamoille Community House director Jacquie Mauer, thank you for your presence and caring. Once again, all during the month of December, the library will feature a Sock Tree. If you are able to donate a pair of new, warm socks, a variety of sizes are needed, and they will all go to Lamoille Community House to help keep guests warm as they navigate the coming winter.
• As usual, we join with our downtown neighbors in a bit of good cheer to light up the snowy days. This coming Saturday, Dec. 7, please make us part of your Festival of Lights tour of the Morrisville community. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Friends, Teen Advisory Board and staff of the Morristown Centennial Library will offer songs, stories, games, refreshments and crafts for kids and families in the Youth Services Department.
The town-wide theme is Parade of Stars, and whether you make yourself a twinkling lantern, bite into a star-shaped cookie or snap a selfie with Flat Elvis before you venture down the sidewalk to revel in the joys of the community party, we look forward to seeing you.
• Want to tap your toes to seasonal tunes and toast to a Happy New Year? Join us for the Take 5! Holiday Concert Saturday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m., when our own Youth Services librarian Rachel Funk and her fellow musicians liven up the library with their euphonious offerings. Light refreshments and festive fun for all.
• For adults who want to talk about what they’ve read and share some low-key bookish banter, BYO Books meets next on Monday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m. If in deference to the season we divert the literary-themed festivities to an alternative location, we will advertise it so all who are interested can come.
• In Youth Services, Preschool Story Times continue throughout the month, Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., with themes of Birthdays; Mouse Tales; Bundle Up; Snow and Happy New Year.
• For all you young ukulelists out there, elementary through high school, if you’d like to keep your strumming skills melodically honed, join Rachel and her students for a Ukulele Jam Session Tuesday, Dec. 17, 3:15 p.m.
• Teens, the next Anime and Manga Club meeting is Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. This month’s theme is Blue Exorcist.
• If you are interested in being an active part of your library, please join the Teen Advisory Board at its next meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 3 p.m. Talk to Rachel to find out more.
•••
As we close another year, sincere gratitude to all of you who have already donated to the trustees’ annual appeal in support of your library, and to those of you who will give in the coming weeks. It means the world to us.
To all of you who make us your second home, and who show your support in kindnesses such as a bouquet, a handmade card, an offer of a helping hand, a door held open for someone, a plate of cookies or some similar act of generosity, know that you are seen and appreciated.
To everyone, may you find joy in the frost-filigreed landscape out of doors and refuge in the warmth and light within. May hope, health, peace and friendship abound in this last chapter of 2019, and follow you into the year to come.
Gizelle Guyette is director of Morristown Centennial Library.