Rep. George Till, a physician, explained the current procedures that ethics committees follow before abortions beyond 21 weeks can be performed and that a death certificate is required. Mandating a death certificate is definite proof that a baby died in the procedure. He says nothing will change if Article 22 is passed. He says that it is “blatantly untrue” that Article 22 would remove all restrictions on abortions up to the time of birth (“Avoid misinformation: Get facts on elective abortions,” Sept. 29, 2022).
I don’t believe Till is a lawyer. Rep. Anne Donahue is a lawyer. She has explained that, in her opinion, an ethics committee could be ruled unconstitutional. Article 22 would prevent any limits on an abortion throughout all nine months. It could be argued that an ethics committee approval is a limit on abortions. Who knows? A court would have to decide.
Till rightly said that the Legislature approved Proposition 5 (now Article 22) in two separate legislative sessions. When the Legislature held a public hearing on Proposition 5 on Jan. 26, it was unlike any I’d seen before. In a normal legislative public hearing, legislators alternate between a pro and a con speaker. Not at that hearing. Committee members heard from two pro-speakers, then a con, during the hearing, making it look like there were twice as many speakers in favor of Proposition 5 than were opposed to it. Don’t believe me? I’ll show you the notes I took from the hearing.
Ever heard of Kermit Gosnell, the abortionist in West Philadelphia, Pa., whose clinic was a filthy mess? He was convicted for the murder of three infants born alive, the death of a patient undergoing an abortion and numerous other violations of Pennsylvania laws. Will Vermont have abortion clinics popping up all over to handle the out-of-state abortion seekers? Who knows? Will the state inspect abortion facilities like they would hospitals, nursing homes, day cares, even restaurants? Are inspections a limit on abortions? A court would decide.
According to Vermonters for Good Government, polls show that even pro-choice Vermonters do not want abortions legal throughout all nine months. Article 22 would prevent any restrictions and the Legislature could not pass any law to limit abortions at any point during pregnancy. How many viable, unborn babies would be killed in four years?
I think we can agree that when a mother’s life is in danger action needs to be taken. The difference is whether attempts are made to save the life of the baby as well. Perhaps the baby can’t be saved, but there are numerous cases where women are told their baby can’t survive, but they do.
Proponents of Article 22 claim that Article 22 protects a woman’s right to abortion. Then why aren’t the words woman or abortion in the amendment? Time and again when the legislative committees were asked what would happen in different situations, the reply was, “The courts will decide.” When passing a law, the legislators should at least know what they intend the law to mean. If not, it is a bad law. When legislators won’t answer what they intend the amendment to mean, it is a bad amendment.
There are too many questions to approve such a poorly worded constitutional amendment.
As the late Rep. Robert Kinsey (D/R, Craftsbury) always said, “when in doubt, vote no.”
I believe there is too much doubt, and we need to vote no on Article 22.
Jeannine Young lives in Craftsbury.
