On Tuesday, the House of Representatives voted 100-49 to override Gov. Scott’s veto of S.23, a bill that will raise Vermont’s minimum wage to $12.55 per hour over the next two years.
The bill was previously overridden in the Senate, so it will now become law.
In its original form, S.23 would have required employers to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2024. While I believe deeply in the need to address affordability for our lowest-wage workers, such a steep increase on such a short timeframe was an unmanageable lift for our small, rural businesses.
I also worried about driving up the cost of living for everyone, decreasing the hours of work available in rural communities, and negatively influencing services for older Vermonters and people with disabilities who rely on minimum-wage workers.
In addition, I held concern for the low-income individuals who would be pushed off the “benefits cliff” as a result of this steep increase, losing necessary supports and ending up in a more difficult financial situation than before the raise.
I pushed back, voting no and working hard to educate my colleagues about the unintended consequences of the bill and the labor market differences between rural Vermont and Chittenden County.
Because of the reaction from myself and other rural representatives, the minimum wage increase proposal moved from $15 to $12.55, a much more manageable policy for rural Vermont. After much deliberation, I ultimately voted to override the governor’s veto in recognition of the compromise, and given my desire to prevent a far steeper minimum wage increase in the near future.
I feel quite certain that putting a moderate increase in place now takes a larger minimum wage increase off the table for at least the next biennium.
I do not believe that raising the minimum wage substantively addresses the roots causes of affordability issues in our communities, and I remain as committed as ever to addressing those issues.
One of the biggest barriers to affordability in Vermont is the cost of housing, both for renters and those seeking to buy a home. I have been advocating for an amendment to the Act 250 modernization bill that would exempt designated downtowns and village centers with local zoning from needing to go through Act 250. This has potential to aid in development of new affordable housing options in our downtowns and villages.
Act 250 should be, above all else, a plan for intentional land use in Vermont. By encouraging growth and development in downtowns and village centers, while conserving our ridgelines and forest blocks, we can create a future for rural Vermont in which each resident uses their community center as a focal point for shopping, services, social life and work.
Such intentional growth also has implications for another piece of affordability in rural Vermont: transportation. Owning, maintaining and refueling a car can place a huge burden on rural people, yet reasonable fixed-route transportation is not available. As we encourage rural Vermonters to center their lives even more strongly around their village centers, it becomes easier to develop useful and usable fixed-route transportation options throughout rural Vermont.
These efforts contribute to affordability and strong economies in rural places, and I will continue to work with my rural colleagues to advocate for strong planning for the future of small-town Vermont.
Please be in touch (730-0604 or lrogers@leg.state.vt.us) with feedback on my minimum wage vote or my work on rural affordability in general.
This was not an easy vote for me, and I greatly appreciated all of the comments I received from constituents on both sides of the issue. It is a huge responsibility to take the voices of 4,000 diverse constituents into the Statehouse, and I feel the weight of that responsibility each day. It is also an enormous honor, and I thank you for entrusting me to be your voice in Montpelier.
Rep. Lucy Rogers, a Democrat from Waterville, also represents Cambridge in the Vermont House of Representatives.