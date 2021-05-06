Who could be against helping military retirees so they can save money on their retirement benefits? That is what one of my fellow legislators texted to me before the debate on whether to cut taxes for military retirees.
The Legislature looked at several proposals, but the major one would have exempted the first $30,000 in retirement pay from Vermont state taxes.
The pitch to do this sounded pretty good. People in the military sacrifice much for us, some putting everything on the line, and helping them in their retirement is a strong way to say thank you.
Others were excited about eliminating retirement pay as a way of attracting people to Vermont. Some wanted to lower taxes for people who are here who are thinking of moving to one of the other 43 states that do not tax military retirement pay. Either way, they reasoned, our workforce shortage problem would be helped.
The data from the Joint Fiscal Office, however, pretty much crushed any hope of making Vermont a magnet to attract or retain retired veterans here. The average annual tax savings by exempting military retirement income for all retirees with retirement income under $10,000, which is one-third of all retirees, is estimated at $102. It is hard to imagine someone pulling up stakes for another state to save $102. Those retirees with a full $30,000 in military retirement on average would save $390 yearly in taxes. Again, $390 is nothing to sneeze at, but it is not a game changer.
The cost to grant the tax exemption for the 3,000 military retirees living in Vermont is estimated at $3 million annually. No one could point to which services would be cut to cover the cost to provide this benefit.
There were some, including myself, who wondered if we have a tax reduction for military retirees, what about retired police or firefighters, or nurses? Shouldn’t they get help too? In the end, the attempt failed, not because people do not respect or appreciate the great service of our dedicated military personnel but because the plan fell short of offering any meaningful assistance.
Some suggested the $3 million cost to provide the benefit was a small amount when compared against the entire $7 billion state budget. They mistakenly assumed the total state budget is available to pay for the tax break. Fully 75 percent of the state budget is comprised of federal funds, education and transportation spending.
To extract $3 million from the remainder of the budget would have a significant impact on other Vermonters at a time when many are vulnerable to challenges of the pandemic.
To me, the question is not whether we help veterans, but how. From where I sit, when you do not have enough to help everyone, you help those who need it most. Yes, it would be great to honor our military retirees with tax-free benefits, but at the same time, the rate of veterans committing suicide in Vermont has been exceeding the national average.
Can we decide that if we are going to do anything, we start by increasing mental health supports to fight the tragedy of suicide and the challenges of homelessness too many veterans face?
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.
