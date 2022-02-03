Don McDowell is running for the three-year position on the Morristown Selectboard and submitted the following:
I have placed my name on the 2022 March Town Meeting ballot for election to a three-year position on the Morristown Selectboard.
For the past 30 years I’ve been a resident, homeowner and taxpayer in Morristown. For the past 42 years I’ve been an educator in science and math, teaching at Peoples Academy and Stowe High School for most of that time. I am now semi-retired. My wife has been an educator in the Morristown School District for 24 years.
All five of our children went graduated from Peoples Academy (our son from Stowe High School). For many years I’ve been a coach for Little League baseball and youth soccer in Morrisville and was a Stowe High School varsity ice hockey coach for 20 years.
I’m a former planning commission chair and am presently the chair of the Morrisville Food Co-op board. I understand Lamoille County, especially Morristown, exceedingly well. Because of my deep community ties, friendships and my commitment to living here, I am very qualified to become a member of Morristown’s Selectboard.
With your support, if I am elected, I promise to bring a fresh perspective to Morristown’s Selectboard. Our town is changing rapidly right now; young families are moving in and successful businesses are continuing to populate the town. These are welcome positive changes for Morristown. Our town needs to keep up with those changes.
Dozens of people, some who have lived here all their lives, as well as newcomers, have expressed their concerns to me regarding the many recent housing developments that have been going up around town. Residents in town are questioning the size and nature of these new developments.
There is no question new housing is needed in town. One of my goals is to ensure that new development is thoughtfully vetted and that it fits the needs of our community and the character of our town.
I have attended the majority of selectboard meetings over the past two years. Members of the selectboard need to have clear separation between their duties as selectboard members and other town entities such as the development review board. We need true transparency and a selectboard that encourages public input.
We need thoughtful discussion around the town plan about to be enacted that will encourage 1-acre zoning throughout town outside the village. We need to encourage more non-motorized recreation in town. These are some of the issues I care about when it comes to Morristown and its future.
I am not one to cater to special interest groups. I will listen to all sides of an issue, and from there make responsible decisions in the best interest of Morristown and its residents. Is it time for a new thoughtful perspective voice on the board? You can decide with your vote on March 1.
Please vote either with the ballot mailed to you or in person on Town Meeting Day. Please get in touch with me if you have any questions or concerns at don.mcdowell.morristown@gmail.com.
