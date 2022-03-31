Some issues at the Statehouse are guaranteed to generate strong feelings. Gun safety, abortion, Act 250, climate change and health care are sure bets to lead to long debates.
Another topic to add to that list is masks. While mask-wearing policies are being relaxed, they are still required at the Statehouse at least as of March 28. The House Committee on Joint Rules has been debating whether to ditch the mask requirement or recommend members keep wearing them.
The opinions range from “we have worn these masks long enough and everyone else is getting rid of them let’s follow the advice of the CDC and make them optional.”
On the other side of the issue are those who argue staff and legislators are still catching COVID-19, so caution is warranted.
The emotions in the Statehouse on this issue are as strong as they are throughout Vermont. Some legislators are of the “don’t tell me what I can do” mindset. Others, not surprisingly, say the personal choice is fine until your choice puts someone else at risk.
The view held by some is that if the rest of Vermont is starting to unmask the Legislature should too as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The belief that we should follow the science is good guidance.
Currently, the CDC ranks counties based on risk at low, medium or high levels of COVID-19. If you are in a high-level community, you should wear a mask. As the Statehouse is in Washington County, which is designated a high-level community, masks should be required. Additionally, if a legislator lives in a high-level community and Washington County was designated a safer community, that legislator should also wear a mask.
The Statehouse is full of many older legislators working in crowded rooms with poor air handling capacity. Precautions to help minimize Vermont’s Statehouse from becoming a super spreading house are not unreasonable.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.
