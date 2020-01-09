The start of each legislative session brings much excitement. The renewal of old friendships coupled with a wide range of issues to work on add to the adrenaline rush that comes when the legislative bell rings.
Minimum wage, paid family leave and marijuana will all be on our plate. I would like to make progress on all three of these issues, but until the specifics on each are ironed out through our deliberative committee process, it is too soon to describe the details. I think it is safe to say each of these topics will be reduced in scope to make them more palatable to garner a majority of votes.
While many believe a $15-an-hour minimum wage enacted over five years is dreadfully slow, many others are hesitant to move at what they feel is too fast a pace.
As to paid family leave, the message is much the same. Some legislators want a full and comprehensive paid benefit for workers when their children are born or their family members or they themselves become ill, and others seek a go-slow approach or no movement at all.
On the marijuana issue, some seek roadside testing in degrees that do not exist before moving forward. Others say some type of controlled system with funds going to prevention and regulation will make things safer than they are now, especially with surrounding states doing full legalization, creating more border traffic than previously.
On the budget front, we learned weeks ago that tax revenues are running about $70 million under what is needed to support a level-funded budget. The governor has said he will not recommend tax increases to balance the budget.
We wait for his proposed cuts and ideas to balance the budget. No one wants more taxes. Making Vermont affordable, however, has as much to do with keeping costs down as it does with holding the line on taxes. Instead of just saying we need to curb taxes to make Vermont affordable, attention needs to be given to soaring health care premiums, energy expenses and housing costs. If we just focus on taxes, including fair taxes and the amount of them, we will fail at making Vermont affordable.
Family health insurance premiums exceed $20,000 per year for most plans. Rents are beyond the ability of many to pay. Clearly, we need a plan and leadership to address the cost drivers that burden so many Vermonters.
I serve on the Appropriations Committee. I will be at the table while these issues are discussed, as all money issues ultimately need the committee’s approval.
In addition to working on developing a budget for next year, topics such as hemp, our state colleges, climate change, Act 250, the substance abuse crisis, mental health services and other critical services and topics will require attention. I look forward to writing on those and other topics in the weeks ahead.
I surely do not have all the answers. All I can pledge is to work as hard as I can, and to listen carefully and respectfully to everyone with civility toward all. If you want to reach me, please call my cellphone at 730-0483 or email dyacovone@leg.vt.state.us.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House. Email comments to news@newsandcitizen.com.