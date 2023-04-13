Two years ago, cleaning out the freezer in a pandemic panic, I discovered I was the proud owner of not 10, not 20 — although that was the amount I admitted to in public — but 26 pounds of butter.
This week’s defrost revealed … 16 pounds of butter. Progress. Of a sort.
The point of a spring defrost is to take stock of what garden produce remains stashed in the back, behind the butter. I’d say knowing what remains in the freezer presents an opportunity for a better planting plan but that might be overly optimistic on my part.
I do know I’ll be planting leeks again, after a year’s hiatus. Leeks are easy to freeze, and last for a couple of years in a deep freeze. Pull them in the fall, slice off the roots, cut off the tops, split the large ones in half and freeze in Ziploc bags. Semi-frozen leeks can be chopped for any recipe calling for scallions. The tops can be replanted to sit on the window sill where they’ll grow nice oniony greens until you forget to water them, or the cat knocks them over.
I like to think of myself as a practical gardener. I weed up to a point, but never to Instagram-worthy perfection. My grandmother, and a good many other Vermonters I grew up with, held as truth that any vegetable that can’t shrug off weeds, bugs, drought and neglect isn’t worth planting.
While this is a practical, if somewhat inefficient method of garden management, I’m here to tell you that beets, planted in early May and ignored until September, will grow to be the size of soccer balls, and require a garden fork to be levered out of the ground. Not only will they be considered table fare only by pigs, but they will also be monstrously heavy when you try to move them.
You will also need at least a passing familiarity with someone who is keeping pigs. Preferably pigs that like beets, after someone has taken a splitting maul to them to break them up.
Likewise, carrots planted in early spring should not be left to grow unattended until fall, lest they too turn out to be suitable only for livestock feed or canning kettle-sized vats of ginger carrot soup. There is a limit to how many times you can put ginger carrot soup on the table; sometime around January, I found the top end of that limit.
“Square Foot Gardening” by Mel Bartholomew came out in 1981, the year I graduated from college with my trusty (and relatively useless) degrees. “Square Foot Gardening” taught a generation accustomed to suburban lawns and homeowners’ associations that they could tuck subversive vegetable gardens unobtrusively behind the garage. It taught those of us accustomed to sprawling kitchen gardens designed to feed large households and managed with internal combustion how to downsize into pots and planters you could manage with a trowel.
“Square Foot Gardening” now crops up everywhere. Raised beds form neat rows behind apartment complexes and stand with pride of place in the center of front lawns. These little gardens require less labor and fewer inputs than conventional row planting to produce competitive abundance in small spaces. No tillers, or even trucks, required.
With row gardening — and space — one plants all the carrot seeds and scatters the lettuce with wild and merry abandon. One plunks beans into little ditches and beets into forgettable rows. The responsible gardener will thin seedlings to prevent overcrowding and weed for better productive performance.
The plant it and forget it school of thought is more along the lines of “the more the merrier” and “empty the seed packet.” Especially if you’re going to leave your vegetables to tough it out on their own.
With “Square Foot Gardening” you plant a fraction of each seed packet and nurture your little seedlings with love, affection and a fraction of the water you’d use in row planting. Square foot gardens are charming, prolific, attractive and nicely manageable. A square foot garden will limit you to two tomato plants, so you can buy the big ones with little tomatoes already forming on the vines.
You’ll have the cutest little carrots because you’ll thin your carrots, not leave them to fight it out among themselves for supremacy, forgotten under a rampage of wild strawberries until sometime in the fall when you notice feathery leaves waving in an autumn wind.
After being forbidden to even open the seed catalogs in January lest I (again) extravagantly order four selections of spinach, six varieties of carrots, a good dozen lettuces and a deeply unfortunate number of squash packets, this year I’m limiting my seed acquisitions to locally available varieties only. Which means I can easily acquire four selections of spinach, six varieties of carrots …
Spring is upon us, and just in the nick of time. I used the last of the snow peas this week. I’m down to a single package of grated zucchini for chocolate zucchini cake. For all the seeds that went in the ground last season I only have one bucket of carrots under sand left.
Time to turn the topsoil. However you garden, may your lettuce be tender, your beans prolific, your corn above average … and your zucchini exhibit some modest amount of restraint.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.