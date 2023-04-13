Tamara Burke

Tamara Burke

Two years ago, cleaning out the freezer in a pandemic panic, I discovered I was the proud owner of not 10, not 20 — although that was the amount I admitted to in public — but 26 pounds of butter.

This week’s defrost revealed … 16 pounds of butter. Progress. Of a sort.

