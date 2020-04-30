Last Thursday was a momentous day for the Vermont House of Representatives. At our remote meeting, we authorized ourselves to pass bills remotely for the remainder of the State of Emergency. We then proceeded to pass five COVID 19-related bills.
After six weeks of remote work taking place predominantly in smaller committees, it was time to send bills to the governor again. Even if only through a computer screen, I greatly appreciated seeing all 150 of us together again.
The last time the House met in-person, in March, we passed a resolution stating that we would be authorized to vote remotely, effective assuming that our first full-House remote vote resulted in a three-quarters majority approving continued use of remote voting. This somewhat circular procedure had a very practical origin: At the time of our last in-person meeting, we did not yet know what technology or procedures we would use to vote remotely. Some members were uncomfortable making a decision to allow remote voting before they had a chance to sample the technology for themselves and feel satisfied that it was both usable and secure.
We now have a system in place that received unanimous support last Thursday. In instances where a “voice vote” would ordinarily occur in the House chamber, we press “yes” or “no” on an app on our phones or iPads. In instances that would require a roll call vote, we have our names called via the video meeting in the same manner that they would be called if everyone sat in the chamber.
This system is no substitute for in-person legislating, and is not intended to be a long-term situation. However, it is adequate for enabling us to continue to do our jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. That is the most important part.
•••
On Saturday, Reps. Dan Noyes and Matt Hill, Sen. Richard Westman and I hosted a “pitch session” for community members to share their ideas for the future of Northern Vermont University and the Vermont State Colleges.
We heard from 16 individuals with fantastic thoughts, ranging from creative ways to use the campus spaces (such as partnering with on-campus businesses that would rent space; opening up some of the recreational and/or housing opportunities to community members; etc.) to innovative marketing methods and ideas.
This “pitch session” provided even more evidence for a point that has already been made incredibly clear over the last two weeks: No one is better equipped to solve a community problem than members of that community itself.
I have brought this up repeatedly since the chancellor’s original announcement of his plan to close three college campuses, and I will continue to vouch for inclusion of ideas from our community in all steps of the process going forward.
The “pitch session” was recorded on YouTube, so if you would like to watch it please email me and I will send you the link. In addition, if you have ideas you would like to share about the future of the Vermont State Colleges System, please send them to your state representative.
I have set up a system so that all state representatives can congregate our constituents’ ideas into a single “Idea Bank” document, which will be posted publicly on the Speaker of the House’s website.
As always, I can be reached at 730-0604 or lrogers@leg.state.vt.us. Thank you for all you are doing to help our community thrive under difficult circumstances.
Rep. Lucy Rogers, a Democrat from Waterville, also represents Cambridge in the Vermont House of Representatives.